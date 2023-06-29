HAMLET — In an effort to promote collaboration over competition, Richmond Community College is partnering with Gaston College to make available its new 911 telecommunications program to more students across the state of North Carolina.Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC, and Dr. John Hauser, president of Gaston College, signed an agreement on Monday that would allow Gaston College students to enroll in the online program and complete an associate degree in 911 Communications and Operations.

The degree program provides a pathway for individuals who are interested in starting a career in this field, as well as providing skills enhancement for those already working as 911 telecommunicators. The program, which will open this fall semester, is unique to RichmondCC, as it is not currently offered anywhere else in North Carolina.

“It’s an honor to partner with Gaston College as we expand our new 911 Communications and Operations program. I appreciate the trust placed in us by President Hauser and Dr. Woodson to provide their students a pathway to a great career as telecommunicator,” said Dr. Dale McInnis. “Our students, communities and employers all benefit when we build on our respective strengths and collaborate.”

Gaston College students will complete a majority of the core courses and the work-based learning portion of the program through RichmondCC, while completing other general education requirements at Gaston.

“This is a unique step for Gaston College as Richmond Community College is actually the first college to offer a 911 Communications and Operations curriculum in North Carolina. I know our students will benefit greatly from the knowledge and insights gained while taking these courses,” said Dr. John Hauser, Gaston College president.

RichmondCC has worked closely with the N.C. 911 Board and the N.C. Department of Information Technology to develop the program.

Gaston College is one of North Carolina’s 58 community colleges. It serves Gaston County and Lincoln County with three campuses located in Dallas, Belmont and Lincolnton. Gaston enrolls over 5,000 students in curriculum programs and about 16,000 students in continuing education programs.

Gaston College is the second community college in North Carolina to partner with RichmondCC to offer the 911 telecommunications degree to its students. In May, Bladen Community College also signed an agreement with RichmondCC to provide a pathway to this new online degree program.

RichmondCC is now registering students for the 2023 Fall Semester. Students can apply for free online at www.richmondcc.edu/admissions. Fall classes begin Aug. 16. For more information, call RichmondCC at (910) 410-1700. For more information about Gaston College, visit www.gaston.edu.