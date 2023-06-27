About 14% of American adults played Pickleball at least once in 2022.

ROCKINGHAM — Pickleball, America’s fastest growing sport in 2021, 2022 and 2023 according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, has a home in Richmond County.

For about five weeks, Rockingham Parks & Recreation has been hosting a group of twenty-odd Pickleball players in their gymnasium across two courts Monday through Friday, although Tuesday and Thursday are the busiest days.

“Some of us have been playing about five years, and some of us are newcomers,” said Keith Sinclair, amidst a cacophony of thwacks, pings and thumps. “[Parks & Recreation director Dave Davis] was nice enough to make it work out for us to enjoy, and it’s a great facility.”

There’s no official group name or leadership among the Pickleball players, although Sinclair was roped into sending the Tuesday morning email to the players; another member, Mark Long, sends the Thursday morning email. They used to play at a gym in Hamlet, although that facility was being used for other purposes as well. The group has since transitioned to playing primarily in Rockingham.

“It’s growing. We want more people to come,” Sinclair said. “They can known down the end of the gym and put in about four more courts!” he said with a laugh.

What attracted him to Pickleball in the first place?

“Well, I’m probably to old to play baseball, to old to play football,” Sinclair said. “I got a couple of friends that play tennis and they wanted something as an alternative.”

According to the USA Pickleball Association, Pickleball was created in the summer of 1965. There are over five million people playing Pickleball in the United States, almost double the number from five years. COVID-19 helped spike the popularity of the game, due to its accessibility, and most core players of the game are over the age of 65. In May of 2022, Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed into law that pickleball is the official state sport. About 14% of American adults played Pickleball at least once in 2022.

Lenette Brigman and Bonnie Webb agreed that it’s nice that there a place where they can play locally. Although some players have a background in similar sports such as racquetball, tennis or badminton, many are newcomers to this type of game.

Norm Cormier used to live in Florida, where it was impossible to play tennis outside in the summer. A neighbor suggested playing Pickleball inside the local rec center.

“I didn’t think I was going to really like it, since I played tennis, but it grows on you quickly,” Cormier said, adding that it’s a great group of people who come out and play in Rockingham. He joined the group about four weeks ago.

Mark Long said he loved the challenge of it. Teammate Steve Lear chimed in that he loves the exercise and good fellowship. They will both be playing Pickleball at the state senior games in Cary.

Typically, the group plays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. They set up and tear down one of the courts following each session, while one court remains in the gym for longer periods of time. Davis said that following the conclusion of their day camp in August, he anticipates that they will be able to leave the courts up, and that there may be an opportunity to expand in the future.

Debby Sherlock has only been playing about a month, but she recommended the sport to anyone who wants to try. All players agreed that Pickleball is a great way to exercise while still having competitive fun.

“I like everything about the sport,” said Gerry Baxley, nicknamed “Statue” by some for his propensity to stand still. “It’s great that its available in Richmond County. It took us a while to get it, but we are tickled that we now have it.”

