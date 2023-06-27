ROCKINGHAM — Earlier this year, American Legion Post 147 nominated Dieffenbach GM Superstore for the Outstanding American Patriotism award, to The American Legion Department of North Carolina.

On Friday, June 9, 2023 the winner was announced at The American Legion Department of North Carolina annual Convention.

Dieffenbach Superstore of Rockingham, was proclaimed The winner of the Patriotic Business of the year award for the state of North Carolina – “Medium Business.”

Commander William Lunceford presented the award to Vice President, Jeff Dieffenbach, on Friday, June 16.