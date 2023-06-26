ROCKINGHAM — On March 14, 2023, Richmond County Sheriff Mark Gulledge initiated a program to upgrade the communication abilities between detainees confined at the Richmond County Detention Center and their families. The process used to bring this project forward utilizes communication technologies of Pay Tel Communications, Inc. to provide new, updated, and beneficial technology services within the Richmond County Detention Center.

This project, which comes at no cost to the County of Richmond, has allowed Pay Tel Communications, Inc. to install equipment related to providing phone services, video visitation services, digital inmate mail services, and closed network inmate tablets, which allow for detainees to take part in educational programs, vocational training programs, self-improvement programs, as well as other program topic areas. Information related to creating a Pay Tel account can be located online at https://www.Paytel.com.

“The phone and video visitation programs were started in an effort to allow detainees, of the Richmond County Detention Center, to communicate with family and friends more effectively and more often. The tablet program will expand this endeavor and afford detainees, who choose to accept the opportunity, means to work towards achieving educational goals or merely learn of new avenues of interest to explore once released. The Pay Tel inmate tablets also provide inmates with educational tools to assist them in struggles related to addiction, rehabilitation, as well as other issues in life. Knowledge is power, and this program has been started in an effort to assist detainees with gaining additional education and vital knowledge that will assist them in moving forward with their lives once released,” Sheriff Mark Gulledge said.

Since the video visitation phase of the project was introduced on May 2, 2023, inmates have been afforded more visits with family and friends and is a vital part in potentially repairing strained relationships. Mothers and fathers, who have been confined, can continue to speak with and see their children and other loved ones on a more regular basis through scheduled video visitations. Information related to the process of how to schedule an iWebVisit video visitation with a detainee of the Richmond County Detention Center can be located online at www.richmondcountysheriff.net/180/Inmate-Video-Visitation or at www.iWebVisit.com.

On June 27, 2023, the Richmond County Detention Center will enter the next phase of the program by distributing a Pay Tel inmate tablet to each detainee at the jail. Through the Pay Tel Communications, Inc. closed network inteleTABLET system, inmates will have access to take GED preparation courses, alcohol and drug treatment courses, counseling courses, parenting courses, vocational training, and other education programs focused towards assisting with addiction and rehabilitation. Inmates will also have access to a large variety of free books to read, as well as other entertainment, such as movies, music, and games for a fee charged by Pay Tel. Inmates will not have access to social media or other internet sites, they will only have access to the Pay Tel platform and their programs.

The core of the Pay Tel inteleTABLET program is the Pathway to Achieve learning management system, which focuses on empowerment, improvement, and strengthening communities through education. There are currently over 1000 courses available to inmates with new coursework added on a continuous basis. Upon initial login to the tablets, inmates will begin by completing a comprehensive Risk/Needs assessment that will guide them to meaningful courses in categories such as:

– Addiction Recovery

– Opioid Addiction

– Alcohol Addiction

– 12 Steps to Recovery

– Anger Management

– Changing Your Thinking

– Religious and Spiritual

– Parenting and Family Social Relationships

– Mental Health

– Physical Health

– Life Skills

– Financial Literacy

– GED Prep

– Reading and Literacy

– Career Exploration

– Vocational and Job Skills

– College Prep

The Pathway to Achieve learning management system is available to all inmates free of charge. The program utilizes an incentive-based model so that inmates who successfully complete courses and knowledge tests are rewarded with credits that can be used for Entertainment such as music, movies, and games.

In addition, the inteleTABLET will have access to the CareerOneStop website sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor, which provides inmates with a source for career exploration, vocational training, and job search assistance. Access to CareerOneStop is provided free of charge to every inmate and is specifically designed to help individuals with a criminal record obtain employment.

As part of this project, on June 27, 2023, inmates at the Richmond County Detention Center will begin receiving personal mail via the tablet system as well. Effective immediately, all personal mail being sent to a detainee of the Richmond County Detention Center must be mailed as the following example:

After this date, no personal mailings or packages will be accepted at the Richmond County Detention Center for any inmate and will be Returned to Sender. Please note, the personal mailing must include ALL of the information on the example, to include the Inmate ID # and the Facility ID # 5170. To locate information related to an inmate detained at the Richmond County Detention Center, to include their individual “Inmate ID #,” to allow for effective processing of any mail sent to them, can be located on the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office website at https://richmondcountysheriff.net/179/Inmate-Information.

The only mail accepted at the detention center for detainees will be official Legal Mail. Legal Mail is correspondence or legal materials being mailed from an attorney or other governmental agency. Legal Mail must be marked “LEGAL MAIL” and be contained within a custom business envelope. Legal Mail will only be accepted being delivered by the U.S. Postal Service, other parcel service (FedEx, etc.), or in person by an attorney or other governmental agency’s personnel. Please note, identification may be requested for in person deliveries if detention center staff is unfamiliar with an attorney or other governmental agency personnel. Effective immediately, all Legal Mail being sent to a detainee at the Richmond County Detention Center MUST be mailed as the following example.