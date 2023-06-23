June 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:55 a.m., officers responded to Steele St. following a report of a suspect using a victim’s debit card to buy various items, valued at $349. The Rockingham Police Department charged Christian Bailey with identity theft, obtaining property by false pretense, and attempted gaining property by false pretense.

June 8

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:27 p.m., officers responded to State Employee’s Credit Union following a report of a suspect withdrawing money from a victim’s account, valued at $1,200. The case is active.

June 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:32 p.m., officers responded to Days Inn on W Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect stealing a welder out of a victim’s vehicle, valued at $600. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

June 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:41 a.m., officers responded to Richmond Memorial Hospital following a report of a suspect stealing a game system, valued at $50. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:01 p.m., officers responded to Dunham’s Sports on E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect attempting to pass counterfeit bills. The case is inactive.

June 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:44 a.m., officers responded to South Long Dr. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering a convenience store, damaging a glass door and stealing an orange juice and pack of cigarettes, valued at $510.41. Rockingham Police Department charged James Johnson with breaking and entering and larceny.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:39 p.m., officers responded to Pineridge Dr. following a report of a suspect stealing a bicycle, valued at $750. The case is active.

June 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:49 a.m., officers responded to Perdue Farms on Long Dr. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering a vehicle and stealing a Taurus handgun, valued at $520. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:16 p.m., officers responded to Lowes Home Improvement following a report of a suspected larceny. Rockingham Police Department charged Justin Cagle with possession of methamphetamine, shoplifiting, and second degree trespass.

June 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:21 a.m., officers responded to Rockingham Post Office on W Franklin St. following a report of a suspect stealing a hedge trimmer, valued at $300. The case is active.

June 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to Sharon Rd. following a report of a suspect damaging a mailbox, valued at $80. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 4:50 p.m., deputies responded to Green Lake Rd. following a report of a suspect taking a family members Honda Accord without permission. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:44 a.m., officers responded to Quik Chek US 1 South following a report of a suspect breaking and entering a vehicle and stealing a 22 caliber pistol and a black duffel bag, valued at $385. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:51 a.m., officers responded to Temple Ave. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:03 a.m., officers responded to Crown Pointe Apts on Cauthen Dr. following a report of a suspect stealing a stackable Cam Pro air mower, valued at $3200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:16 p.m., officers responded to Willow Rd. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing copper pipe, valued at $20. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:58 p.m., officers responded to Sunset Blvd. following a report of a suspect stealing a bicycle, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

June 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:29 p.m., officers responded to Hibbett Sports on E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect stealing clothes, valued at $264.95. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

June 17

ELLERBE — At 12:02 a.m., deputies responded to Second St. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering an apartment. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:26 p.m., officers responded to Cauthen Dr. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering by kicking a door, valued at $500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:35 p.m., officers responded to Food Lion on E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect taking a victim’s wallet, valued at $20. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:32 p.m., officers responded to Marshall Ave. to serve an active warrant. Rockingham Police Department charged Kelly Clayton with larceny, possession of stolen goods, and possession of illegal narcotics.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:32 p.m., officers responded to Marshall Ave. to serve an active warrant and charged Cassandra Hicks with resisting service of outstanding process.

June 18

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:38 a.m., officers responded to Fayetteville Rd. following a report of a suspect stealing a license plate. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 2:25 p.m., deputies responded to Gibbons St. following a report of a suspect stealing an industrial fan, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:19 a.m., deputies responded to Ellerbe Rd. following a report of a suspect misusing the 911 system. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Courtney Lesesned with misuse of the 911 system, and with an outstanding warrant.

June 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:29 a.m., deputies responded to Pemberton Ln. following a report of a suspect scratching the side of a 2017 Honda Accord, valued at $600. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:39 p.m., deputies responded to Tulip Cir. following a report of a suspect stealing the license plate off a 2005 Honda Pilot. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:49 p.m., deputies responded to Silver Grove Church Rd. following a report of a suspect cutting the padlock to a victim’s gate. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

MOUNT GILEAD — At 4:04 p.m., deputies responded to Grassy Island Rd. following a report of a fight. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:38 a.m., deputies responded to Devos Dr. following a report of a suspect keying a 2007 Dodge Charger and placing something in the gas tank, valued at $1,100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:33 a.m., deputies responded to School St. following a report of a suspect stealing solar lights, valued at $12. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 6:34 p.m., deputies responded to Peachland Dr. following a report of sisters getting into an argument and communicating threats. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:34 p.m., officers responded to S Hancock St. following a report of a suspect stealing a catalytic converter, valued at $200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:54 p.m., officers responded to Richmond Rd. following a report of a suspect stealing $30,000 from a victim’s bank account. The case is active.

June 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:57 deputies from the Richmond County Sheriffs office charged Diamonte Wood with possession of a stolen automobile, felony possession of cocaine, and carrying a concealed gun.

June 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:45 a.m., deputies responded to Gattis St. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering, damaging a door and door frame and stealing a kids wagon, baby hi chair, stroller, and 42 in. television, valued at $785. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael West with breaking and entering and injury to real property.

NORMAN — At 6:12 p.m., deputies responded to Lowdermilk Rd. following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s mailbox, valued at $35. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

June 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:22 a.m., deputies responded to Railroad St. following a report of a suspect stealing undisclosed medication from a porch, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.