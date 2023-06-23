ROCKINGHAM — Adam Franco is a veteran success story.

Franco spent thirteen years in the United States Army. After several deployments Franco transitioned to civilian life. Military transitions can be exceptionally difficult but with family, friends, and co-workers by his side, Adam Franco has officially established Franco Building and Remodeling.

Under the tutelage of Sammy Whitley, one of the most renowned builders in Richmond County, Franco says that he didn’t necessarily learn construction principles, but more importantly, learned what it takes to be a successful general contractor.

Franco’s new team at Franco Building and Remodeling stands seven strong and he couldn’t be prouder of their efforts. “When I first started, I tried to do a lot — just me, and it didn’t work. Then I brought on a team, and it works,” he said.

Franco’s new business can handle most construction projects. He says he will focus primarily on kitchen and bath remodels but is also preparing to break ground on a new spec house build.

Most importantly Franco is changing the dynamic between customers and contractors.

“We used to think communication is the number one thing with clients, but it’s like the 1.1 thing. The number one thing is trust. We learned the hard way that there’s a lot of ways to lose trust with people, but if we can keep and maintain that trust, from the beginning to the end, things go really well. So that’s our focus,” Franco said.

Franco is also incorporating the qualities he developed in the military into his construction business. “We took everything that we learned in the military and applied it to the business,” he said. “We are not just focused on the remodeling, we are trying to hone in on the process. We have a tremendous amount of input on process, everything we do is process oriented,” Franco continued.

At a recent ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon, Rockingham Mayor John Hutchinson and county commissioner Dr. Rick Watkins spoke high praises of Franco’s craftsmanship and his decision to open up shop in Rockingham.

“I’ve seen examples of your work, it’s really top quality work. You’ve been at it for several years, so this ribbon cutting is not day one for you, and the quality of your works shows and the experience you’ve had to this point,” Hutchinson said.

Dr. Watkins went on to say, “the board of commissioners would like to support you in any way that we can, because we realize our small businesses in our community are key to economics and economic development in our community and play such an important role for us.”

Franco Building and Remodeling will serve clients anywhere from Richmond to Moore Counties.

