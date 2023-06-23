ROCKINGHAM — Bobby Mumford has lived in his home on Pine Circle Drive in Rockingham for over 30 years, but he’s never encountered this problem before.

A towering, about 60 foot-high dead tree in his next-door neighbors yard, has been dropping its large limbs onto his property for over a year. Mumford says he has spotted the neighbor tossing fallen limbs from his side onto Mumfords.

Mumford says that his wife and a neighbor recently have talked to the neighbors about this issue, but that they’re uncommunicative. Mumford says that the neighbors been very uncooperative in all of their three years of living next to each other.

“Insurance company [State Farm] said if it falls on the house, and its dead, they’re not responsible,” Mumford said. “When the wind blows, it causes my power to flicker. If it’s a good breezy day, it will cause it.”

A covenant and restrictions on the Pine Crest Estates Subdivision which both houses are in, states that “No noxious or offensive activity shall be conducted or permitted on any lot, and nothing shall be done therein which may be or may become an annoyance or nuisance to the neighborhood or which shall detract from the exclusively residential character of the subdivision.”

County Manager Bryan Land said that code enforcement of trees and tree limbs fall within neighbor to neighbor civil discussions and are not under the minimums housing code enforcement.

“Restrictive covenants are a level of restrictions set forth by specific neighborhoods to place separate rules and regulations on property apart from zoning guidelines,” Land said in an email. “Restrictive covenants are governed by the respective neighborhoods, HOAs, etc. Code enforcement does monitor and follow through with any minimum housing code enforcement violations.”

Mumford says that based on his understanding of the law, he cannot throw the fallen limbs on his property back over to the neighbors side. He agrees that the tree poses a safety risk to his house.

The best solution? “The top half of the tree is removed,” Mumford said. “It it falls, it will be a court case.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.