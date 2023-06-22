HAMLET — Students at Richmond Early College traveled to Louisville for the National Beta Club convention.
Senior Carson Dixon was a national winner in academic testing for social studies.
The Beta Club also participated in “Beta Serves Louisville”, a national service project, and brought 209 items.
Students who placed include:
Agriscience 10th grade…5th Carly Gardner
Agriscience 9th grade 7th place -Ella Popowich
Agriscience 12th grade 7th place- Kylie Caulder
Social Studies 9th grade 5th place Owen Hancock
Social Studies 12th grade 1st place Carson Dixon
Quilling division 1 9th place Nelly Cadena
Technology 8th place Joshua Camacho, Willie Breeden, Kaylee Ludlum, Sebastian Yang, Sophia Razon, Landon Dunn
Fiber Arts Div 2 7th place Yesenia Garcia