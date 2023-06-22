This Week in Richmond
Thursday, June 29
• 7th Anniversary Weekend Celebration at Simply Chic 12pm-7pm
• Yoga by the Tracks in Hamlet Main Street Park 6pm
• Shagging after 5 at The Ballroom 6pm
• Thirsty Thursday at Hail Mary’s Tavern
• Thirsty Thursday at The Lounge at Godfathers Pizza Rockingham
• Hubert Gibson League at Strikers Bowling Alley 7:30pm
• BowTie Karaoke Thursdays at Hide-A-Way Tavern
Friday, June 23
• 7th Anniversary Weekend Celebration at Simply Chic 10am-7pm
• TGIFriday on Main in Hamlet 11am-7pm
• Hamlet Boxcar Concert: 2nd Chance Ministries in Hamlet Main Street Park 6pm-8pm
• Beach Bingo at Axe to Grind 7pm
• Ladies Night at The Lounge at Strikers Bowling Alley
• Jonathan Robinson Music at Hudson Brothers Deli
• Karaoke at Double Vision
Saturday, June 24
• Rockingham Farmers’ Market in old Food King parking lot 8am-12pm
• Lindsey’s Tire Center Truck Show at Rockingham Dragway 11am-4pm
• 7th Anniversary Weekend Celebration Simply Chic 10am-2pm
• Pokemon Card Tournament at Nerdy Collective 2pm
• Track Club USA at Rockingham Speedway
• Music Bingo with BowTie at Axe to Grind 4p
• Lil Rusty at Double Vision
• Bowtie Karaoke at Hail Mary’s Tavern
• Specials at The Lounge at Godfathers Pizza Rockingham
Sunday, June 25
• Test-N-Tune at Rockingham Dragway 11am
• American Legion Hamlet Post 49 Softball Night at Hamlet Memorial Park 5pm
• Patriotic Paint Night at Hail Mary’s Tavern 5pm
Monday, June 26
• RCDGG “Alt-Star” Tag Challenge at Hinson Lake Disc Golf Course 5:30pm
• Beginners Line Dancing Class w/ Nicole Blake at Hamlet American Legion 7pm
• Margarita Mondays at Hudson Brothers Deli
Tuesday, June 27
• Karaoke Night at Axe to Grind
• Earl Dunn League at Strikers Bowling Alley 7:30pm
• Homemade Lasagna at Hudson Brothers Deli
Wednesday, June 28
• Rockingham Farmers Market in the Richmond County Health Department parking lot 3pm-6pm
• Karaoke/ Open Mic at Hudson Brothers Deli
• Seniors League at Strikers Bowling Alley
• Bowling Night at Strikers Bowling Alley
• Comedy Night with Paul Baeza & Jordan Ballard at Axe to Grind 6pm
• Bowtie Karaoke at The Lounge at Strikers Bowling Alley 7pm
• Karaoke at Hudson Brothers Deli
• Whiskey Wednesday at Double Vision
Upcoming revival services
Elder Jamison F. Quick, pastor, and Plain Truth Ministries Church family, 207 Boone Street, of Rockingham, extend a special invitation to the community to join them in Revival Services from Monday, June 26 to Wednesday, June 28, at 7:00 p.m. each night. Pastor Elder Quick will be the speaker for the week. For more information, call Stella Harrell at 910-995-6193.
Upcoming country breakfast
There will be a county breakfast on Saturday, July 1, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Springhill Wesleyan Church on Springhill Church Road in Hamlet. All proceeds will go toward church projects, missions and those in need.