This Week in Richmond

Thursday, June 29

• 7th Anniversary Weekend Celebration at Simply Chic 12pm-7pm

• Yoga by the Tracks in Hamlet Main Street Park 6pm

• Shagging after 5 at The Ballroom 6pm

• Thirsty Thursday at Hail Mary’s Tavern

• Thirsty Thursday at The Lounge at Godfathers Pizza Rockingham

• Hubert Gibson League at Strikers Bowling Alley 7:30pm

• BowTie Karaoke Thursdays at Hide-A-Way Tavern

Friday, June 23

• 7th Anniversary Weekend Celebration at Simply Chic 10am-7pm

• TGIFriday on Main in Hamlet 11am-7pm

• Hamlet Boxcar Concert: 2nd Chance Ministries in Hamlet Main Street Park 6pm-8pm

• Beach Bingo at Axe to Grind 7pm

• Ladies Night at The Lounge at Strikers Bowling Alley

• Jonathan Robinson Music at Hudson Brothers Deli

• Karaoke at Double Vision

Saturday, June 24

• Rockingham Farmers’ Market in old Food King parking lot 8am-12pm

• Lindsey’s Tire Center Truck Show at Rockingham Dragway 11am-4pm

• 7th Anniversary Weekend Celebration Simply Chic 10am-2pm

• Pokemon Card Tournament at Nerdy Collective 2pm

• Track Club USA at Rockingham Speedway

• Music Bingo with BowTie at Axe to Grind 4p

• Lil Rusty at Double Vision

• Bowtie Karaoke at Hail Mary’s Tavern

• Specials at The Lounge at Godfathers Pizza Rockingham

Sunday, June 25

• Test-N-Tune at Rockingham Dragway 11am

• American Legion Hamlet Post 49 Softball Night at Hamlet Memorial Park 5pm

• Patriotic Paint Night at Hail Mary’s Tavern 5pm

Monday, June 26

• RCDGG “Alt-Star” Tag Challenge at Hinson Lake Disc Golf Course 5:30pm

• Beginners Line Dancing Class w/ Nicole Blake at Hamlet American Legion 7pm

• Margarita Mondays at Hudson Brothers Deli

Tuesday, June 27

• Karaoke Night at Axe to Grind

• Earl Dunn League at Strikers Bowling Alley 7:30pm

• Homemade Lasagna at Hudson Brothers Deli

Wednesday, June 28

• Rockingham Farmers Market in the Richmond County Health Department parking lot 3pm-6pm

• Karaoke/ Open Mic at Hudson Brothers Deli

• Seniors League at Strikers Bowling Alley

• Bowling Night at Strikers Bowling Alley

• Comedy Night with Paul Baeza & Jordan Ballard at Axe to Grind 6pm

• Bowtie Karaoke at The Lounge at Strikers Bowling Alley 7pm

• Karaoke at Hudson Brothers Deli

• Whiskey Wednesday at Double Vision

Thursday, June 29

• Hamlet’s Got Talent at Axe to Grind 6pm

• Thirsty Thursday at Hail Mary’s Tavern

• Thirsty Thursday at The Lounge at Godfathers Pizza Rockingham

• Hubert Gibson League at Strikers Bowling Alley 7:30pm

• BowTie Karaoke Thursdays at Hide-A-Way Tavern

Upcoming revival services

Elder Jamison F. Quick, pastor, and Plain Truth Ministries Church family, 207 Boone Street, of Rockingham, extend a special invitation to the community to join them in Revival Services from Monday, June 26 to Wednesday, June 28, at 7:00 p.m. each night. Pastor Elder Quick will be the speaker for the week. For more information, call Stella Harrell at 910-995-6193.

Upcoming country breakfast

There will be a county breakfast on Saturday, July 1, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Springhill Wesleyan Church on Springhill Church Road in Hamlet. All proceeds will go toward church projects, missions and those in need.