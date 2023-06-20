Megan Goodwin and Carissa Byrne from Discovery Place Kids do arts and crafts with kids at the summer reading kickoff.

Memphis Griggs and Elizabeth Rizzo represent the Richmond County Partnership for Children, a non-profit organization whose mission is to advance “high quality, accountable system of care and early education for each child beginning with a healthy birth, supports families to improve early childhood health and development to ensure children are prepared for success in school and in a global community.”

ROCKINGHAM — Despite the looming threat of thunderstorms, students from across the county spent Tuesday morning at the Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library in Rockingham for the library’s summer reading program kickoff.

Nina Chambers, the library children’s director, is in her first year at the helm of the summer reading program. She said events run from June 20 – August 4, and serve to “promote reading and get children to read over the summer.”

Nicole Jones, the library supervisor, said the program has been running since the library first opened. She attributed its success to her team of employees and the county.

“Richmond County has been really good to support all three libraries, all three libraries have some sort of summer reading program,” Jones said.

Jones said the library wants students to learn to love reading early. “That’s what this is about. Usually around the second – third grade, they drop off. This is geared more for 5-12 year-olds, but we do not turn anyone away. We try to get them in the door, hopefully they’ll come through the doors, check out a book, and read,” Jones said.

According to Jones, the library does a great job sourcing material for kids.

“We have resource sharing through the NC Cardinal. There are fifteen libraries within our region, but there are fifty other counties that we can reach out to and receive books for our patrons, and send out to their patrons,” she said.

The summer reading kickoff had plenty of activities for the kids to enjoy.

Engineer Webster, from the Rockingham Fire Department brought a fire truck, turning on the waterworks for kids to play in the grass. Children were doused with 2,000 gallons of water as they ran laps around the library lawn.

Kids ate popsicles and popcorn as they rested before running back under the fire hose.

Discovery Place Kids and the Richmond County Partnership for Children both had booths illustrating the programs they offer.

Brady Martin, 7, said he likes to read Three Carrots.

“It’s where the rabbit has three carrots to spend and he wants all three things, but a bouncy house costs 100 carrots. He could only pick one, so he picked a pogo stick,” Brady said.

Jace Everette, 6, said “I like to read, I’m very good at reading too!” On his favorite book, “Well I don’t really have a favorite, my favorite book is Genesis,” Jace said, referencing the Bible.

The Leath Memorial Library will continue to have events throughout the summer:

June 27: 4-H All Together Now

July 11: Celebrating reading magic show

July 18: Cultural around the world craft

July 25: Kindness rocks and friendship bracelets craft

August 1: Talawise saving earth together

