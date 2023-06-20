Levi Chavis nailed this free throw to a chorus of excitement from the blue team.

Xander Chavis swiftly dribbles down the court before passing to a teammate.

Josiah Brewington springs down the court following his team’s successful offensive rebound.

ROCKINGHAM — C.H.U.R.C.H. basketball camp students will be learning the fundamentals of the sport, and having fun while doing it, in the West Rockingham gymnasium all throughout this week.

It’s their third year of operation in Richmond County under the supervision of Coach Chellia “Church” Nelson.

“Our kids that came last year, we see great improvement, and that’s what we want,” she said. “The ones that are new, they’re working hard. They were just ready to play ball.”

C.H.U.R.C.H. is an acronym for “Crossover, Hard work, Unique, Reachable, Character and Heart.” They’ve previously hosted camps in Dobbins Heights and Hamlet.

Students will learn ball handling, agility drills, free throw form, and the most looked forward to activity, five on five.

“He loves playing and learning new things,” said Yolana Lewis about her 10-year-old son Nathan in the program. “He plays everyday. He tries to get out there as much as he can.”

Lewis said she likes how their coach, Chellia, has God first in her life and shows the students how to better themselves on and off the court.

“I enjoy seeing the kids interact — the fundamental drills are just great,” said Coach Johnnie Bruton. “Not only just basketball, but life skills in general. You learn the discipline, responsibly and you can take it with you.”

The camp will conclude this Friday, with an awards ceremony, followed by a lunch for all of the players and coaches.

“I want to show people if you live for God, God will do great and mighty things in your life,” Nelson said to the Daily Journal last year. “The Lord placed it on my heart to do this for free and we’ve seen the fruits of our labor.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.