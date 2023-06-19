Sharon Grant Hyatt of Rockingham was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court.

HAMLET — Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Saturday, June 17, 2023, investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team, Rockingham Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit, and the sheriff’s office SRT, executed a search warrant on a residence located on Howell Rd. in Hamlet for illegal narcotics.

The agencies have been working an investigation on the occupants of the residence for the distribution of illegal narcotics.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators arrested Jessie Clifford Goins, Jr., 58, of the residence, Codena Dewayne Huffin, 39, of Hamlet and Sharon Grant Hyatt, 55, of Rockingham.

While searching the residence, investigators located and seized approximately 13.20 grams of crack cocaine, 3 grams of marijuana, 1 dosage unit of opium, assorted drug paraphernalia, a .22 cal. rifle and a 12 ga. shotgun.

Goins was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, PWISD cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, simple possession of Sch. III controlled substance, simple possession of Sch. VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Goins was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $30,000 secure bond.

Huffin was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Huffin was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $2,500 secure bond.

Hyatt was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine. She was released on a written promise to appear in court.