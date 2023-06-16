ROCKINGHAM — On Thursday, the honorable Judge Amy Wilson presided over a bond hearing in Courtroom B of the Richmond County Judicial Center for alleged child rapist, Johnny Buck Cowick III.

On April 27, Cowick was booked into the Richmond County Jail for sex offenses, including charges of rape of a child, incest, crimes against nature, indecent liberties with a child, and sex offense by a person in a parental role. He was placed under a $750,000 secured bond.

Amber Hardy on behalf of the district attorney’s office opened in response to a defense motion for bond reduction. According to the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys, Hardy is a juvenile justice prosecutor.

Hardy described that Cowick’s accuser, who she prefers to call a survivor rather than a victim, was present in the courtroom with members of her family.

Hardy explained that the charges stemmed from offenses dating back to 2011. She told the court that Cowick had actively molested his stepdaughter from the age of four until she was 15. The offenses in question include digital, vaginal and anal penetration. Hardy maintained that Cowick also incorporated sex toys during his assaults.

Hardy went on to outline how Cowick’s acts were initially discovered and resulted in his current confinement.

In April of 2023, during sexual assault awareness month, the victim made a series of social media posts illustrating her decade long nightmare. The videos outline the victim’s abuse over the course of her adolescence and indicate the psychological struggles she has endured since.

Hardy said those videos were viewed by a concerned citizen who ultimately submitted them to law enforcement, spurring an investigation. According to Hardy, Cowick admitted his transgressions to the victim’s mother, his significant other. Additionally, per Hardy, the victim told her mother that she was being molested, but law enforcement was never notified.

Hardy described the victim’s mother’s response — “I should have done something. Was I wrong? Yes, all I wanted to do was protect my family and friends.” Hardy said Cowick is on video apologizing to the victim and that the victim has text messages and videos of Cowick admitting abuse.

Hardy said the prosecutorial team speculates that there are other victims who are not prepared to come forward yet.

Kelly Dawkins, a former Assistant District Attorney for Moore County, representing Cowick, offered his retort in defense.

Dawkins indicated that there are 12 years between the alleged offenses and the date of reporting, claiming that this is a “he said, she said” case. Hawkins, in an effort to have Cowick’s bond reduced, stated that it is difficult to defend his client while he remains in custody.

Dawkins went on to impugn the actions of the victim’s mother, stating that she has continuously visited his client in jail, and is hopeful for the defendant’s release. In a phone call to the Daily Journal, the mother denied that she visits Cowick in jail often, and that their correspondence is primarily limited to phone calls from Cowick to their children.

“We simply have an allegation,” Dawkins said, while maintaining that the prosecution has no DNA or forensic evidence in the case. Dawkins reiterated that an allegation was tendered a decade after an alleged event, such that Cowick has been detained and remanded with no evidence.

Dawkins stated that Cowick is neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community. He said that Cowick has family in Richmond County and has a long tenure of employment without incident.

“The bond seems exceedingly punitive under the circumstances,” Dawkins said.

Dawkins, in closing, belabored that a $750,000 bond is wholly unreasonable, considering that Dawkins claims to have represented clients accused of murder, with lower bonds.

Hardy vehemently rebuked Dawkins’ argument for bond reduction.

“If you tell, I’ll go to jail,” Cowick allegedly told the victim, said Hardy. She continued, “If you don’t let me do this to you, I’m going to get it from your siblings.”

Hardy said that Cowick has been charged with four B1 felonies, and that the prosecution has an opportunity to seek further charges. She said that Cowick has an eight-year-old child and that the district attorney’s office has concern for the child and the community.

Judge Amy Wilson denied Dawkins’ motion to have Cowick’s bond reduced.

A grand jury will convene on June 26 to assess the prosecution’s evidence and determine if there is probable cause to issue an indictment.

Johnny Buck Cowick III, based on the fundamental precepts of due process under the law, is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Editor’s Note: This story has been been updated with some clarification from the victim’s mother and removed Cowick’s place of employment. The mother disputes what was stated in open court.

