A fire last year on Skipper Street will result in the pictured house being demolished.

ROCKINGHAM — Next month’s meeting of the Rockingham City Council will mark the 10 year anniversary of the city’s most recent land use plan, Shaping Our Future: 2023.

“It’s an excellent road map and it does help us recognize if we’re moving in a direction that is consistent with where we thought we needed to move when the plan was initiated,” mayor John Hutchinson said. “Certainly a lot of worthwhile achievements.”

Assistant city manager John Massey said that they are currently in the process of preparing for another 10-year plan that will hopefully be completed by this fall. The first primary component of this task are getting a firm understanding of demographic data, land use and environmental constraints, which the Planning and Zoning Board is in the process of completing. The second component will be gathering citizen input through a survey that will be circulated in either late July or early August.

In a letter to city council, Massey identified that 23 of the 32 objectives under the eight goals from Shaping Our Future: 2023 have either been accomplished or made significant progress.

“…Without question, the top priority for the City remains improving the local economy,” reads the letter. “The numbers indicate a stagnant local economy, and citizens want to see better job opportunities and better shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities.”

Objectives that were reached include upgrading existing water and sewer infrastructure, working to develop a marketing plan with Richmond County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, supporting efforts of the Dragway and Speedway and developing a satellite campus for Richmond Community College. Objectives that weren’t reached include facilitating creating new, quality residential developments, developing a public awareness campaign for community pride, constructing a recreation complex, and completing proposed investments associated with the Hitchcock Creek Blue Trail.

“Once we have citizen input, and an understanding of our existing conditions and what we’re dealing with…that’s when the planning committee will come together and start developing new goals and objectives for the next 10 year period,” Massey said.

The newly-created document will be the third once completed by Rockingham. Councilman Bennett Deane said he was glad to see that the document is “living and fluid” and hasn’t simply sat on a shelf unutilized.

“We’ve always done it because it’s good, sound planning, but it’s actually required now [by state law],” Massey added.

Theatre gets new leadership

Merrie Dawkins will be retiring as the director of the Richmond Community Theatre.

“She’s just done a phenomenal job and been extraordinarily easy to work with,” said City Manager Monty Crump.

“The theatre’s been there [about] 45 years and you’ve been a part of that journey since year two,” Hutchinson said.

Katie Collins, the former board RCT board president and a playwright who has had her plays performed by the RCT, was named as the new director.

“I hope to put half as much love into this theatre as [Merrie] has, because even half as much love as she has put into this theatre is so much,” Collins said. “It’s really inspiring and I hope to continue on making this theatre a place of love, a place of a community, and just a place that the community can be proud of.”

Demolition approved

Rockingham City Council approved the demolition for a dilapidated dwelling on 115 South Skipper Street. The abandoned home was consumed by a fire last September that first responders battled for over seven hours.

Massey said that property owners have not taken any action to secure, renovate or pull permits for the property.

“It’s a shame,” Deane said. “That was once a fine home. Once you have a fire like that, there’s not much that can be salvaged.”

Hutchinson added that there is another property in the neighborhood that doesn’t meet code that they’re currently working on.

“It was great to work with representatives of the neighborhood who brought the property to our attention,” Hutchinson said.

Massey added that it’s an “ongoing process” for this demolitions, and there are other homes that need to be addressed in the community.

“This is not being demolished because of its appearance,” councilman Steve Morris clarified. “It’s because it’s a hazard to those living in the community.”

Budget approved

City Council unanimously approved the fiscal budget for the 23-24 year.

This year marks the final time that American Rescue Plan funds will be used in their budget.

“No tax increase, no water or sewer increase, slight in crease in garbage services. It’s just a good overall budget that allows us to remain financially sound and our fund balances protected,” Crump said. “We should have funds going forward to, as needed, take advantage of the interest rates that we’re getting now.”

Hutchinson said the budget takes care of a lot of capital needs.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.