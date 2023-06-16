HAMLET — Richmond County Schools will have a new dress code policy for next year.

Since the last board meeting, Melvin Ingram, director of auxiliary services, said the new policy has been reviewed by administrators and the most recent Teacher of the Year nominees

“The responsibility for the dress and appearance of a student rests primarily with the student and the students family,” Ingram read. “Our expectation is for the families to partner with the school district as we work together to uphold safety, respect and inclusivity throughout the implementation of the student dress code policy.”

Ingram said the new policy has the benefits of the previous code, but allows greater flexibility in student attire.

From the updated policy, as read by Ingram at the June school board meeting:

• Hats and sunglasses, or anything covering the head without approved religious or medical exemptions, are not allowed in the schools. This includes students wearing hoodies over their heads.

• Jackets and coats of any color may be worn.

• All skin must be covered six inches above the knee.

• Shirts must cover the waist and midriff. Spaghetti straps are prohibited.

• School-specific pride wear may be worn at any time.

• Spandex shorts are prohibited when not worn as an undergarment.

• Any clothing that has profanity, obscenity or promotes the use of alcohol or tobacco are not allowed.

• Any clothing likely to create a substantial disruption of the education process is prohibited.

Whenever there is a suspected violation of the policy, it is recommended that two adults be present for the conversation, including one that is the same gender as the student.

One policy that sparked debate was wording around a policy stating that “clothing should not contain graphic designs or wording other than brand specific names or logos.”

“So a kid wouldn’t be able to wear a Mickey Mouse t-shirt is what you’re saying,” asked board member Daryl Mason. Ingram said that yes, it would not be allowed.

“As a principal, do you expect me to send that little girl home or put her in ISS because of the Little Mermaid, or SpongeBob, on these cartoon graphic?” Mason asked. “How are we going to enforce that? It’s going to happen.” Mason also later inquired about the disciplinary consequences for repeat offenders of the dress code policy.

Board member Scotty Baldwin noted that the word design is open to interpretation.

“When it says designs — a wavy line across the shirts is a design,” Baldwin said. “Charlie Brown couldn’t wear his shirt under this policy.”

Superintendent Dr. Joe Ferrell said this specific policy came from talking to parents who stated that it can be difficult to find a shirt that doesn’t have, for example, an Under Armor or Nike logo across the front. He also noted that in their original write-up for the policy, it stated that political-messaging would not be allowed, although their in-house attorney advised them that policy would be “really close” to a First Amendment violation.

Ultimately, the board decided to approve the policy as presented (the board tabled this decision from their previous meeting), although they plan to reconvene on this topic at their June 27 meeting and amend this specific policy and may omit the word ‘design.’

