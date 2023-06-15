Home News Stylish rods storm Rockingham NewsSports Stylish rods storm Rockingham June 15, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint More than 6,000 race cars and trucks traveled to the Rockingham Speedway on Wednesday for the third stop of Motortrend’s 2023 Hot Rod Power Tour. Photos courtesy of HOT ROD Power Tour | Wesley Allison ❮ ❯ More than 6,000 race cars and trucks traveled to the Rockingham Speedway on Wednesday for the third stop of Motortrend’s 2023 Hot Rod Power Tour. View Comments Rockingham overcast clouds enter location 14.4 ° C 15.4 ° 13.5 ° 91 % 2.2kmh 100 % Sun 18 ° Mon 19 ° Tue 19 ° Wed 26 ° Thu 21 °