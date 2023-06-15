Dear “Stuff the Bus” supporters:

We greatly appreciate the participation of the local community and individuals in Richmond County Schools’ “Stuff the Bus” Campaign. Once again this year we are partnering with the United Way of Richmond County.

Our fifteenth annual “Stuff the Bus” school supplies drive will take place on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot. A Richmond County School bus will be on-site, ready to be filled with school supplies that will go to students in need in Richmond County.

As in the past, we are offering sponsorship opportunities to local businesses and individuals. If you choose to sponsor, your organization/business name will be featured at our event on the back of our event t-shirts and social media.

Please take a minute and review the attached form. If your organization/business would like to be a sponsor for the “Stuff the Bus” drive, please return the sponsorship form by July 5, 2023, to ensure you will be recognized on the back of the event t-shirt. If you have any questions or need additional information, please do not hesitate to contact Michelle Parrish at 910.997.2173 or [email protected]; Ginny Sellers at 910.582.5860 or [email protected]; or Kylie DeWitt at 910.582.5860 or [email protected].

Thank you for participating in this very worthwhile and needed event. All sponsorship money goes towards purchasing supplies for the drive.