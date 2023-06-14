HAMLET — Free summer meals will be offered sites across the county.

“For many kids, summertime means food, friends and fun,” states a press release from Richmond County Schools. “For families who count on school breakfast and lunch, however, the summer months can be stressful and family food budgets must be stretched even further. Richmond County Schools would like to let parents know that you can bring your child(ren) 18 years of age and under to eat at these sites free.”

Food cannot be taken off site. It must be eaten on site. Please see the schools and dates below for mealtimes.

Every site will have the same breakfast and lunch time. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 am -to 9:00 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All meals will be from Monday to Thursday and will be closed on Friday.

East Rockingham Elementary:

154 Chalk Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

Phone: 910-557-0900

June 13-29 and July 31 to August 10

LJ Bell Elementary:

442 Hawthorne Avenue

Rockingham, NC 28379

Phone: 910-997-9834

June 13-29 and July 10 to August 10

Monroe Avenue Elementary:

400 Monroe Avenue

Hamlet, NC 28345

Phone: 910-582-7907

June 13-29 and July 31 to August 10

West Rockingham Elementary:

271 US 74 HWY

Rockingham, NC 28379

Phone: 910-997-9802

June 13-29 and July 31 to August 10

Fairview Heights Elementary:

104 Hamilton Avenue

Hamlet, NC 28345

Phone: 910-582-7900

June 13-16, July 10-13 and July 31 to August 10

Mineral Springs Elementary:

1426 Greenlake Road

Ellerbe, NC 28338

Phone: 910-582-7915

June 13-29 and July 10 to August 10

Washington Street Elementary:

566 Washington Street Ext.

Rockingham, NC 28379

Phone: 910-997-9836

June 13-29 and July 31 to August 10

Cordova Middle:

194 Church Street

Cordova, NC 28330

Phone: 910-997-9839

June 13-16 and July 10 to August 10

Ellerbe Middle:

128 Ballard Street

Ellerbe, NC 28338

Phone: 910-582-7925

June 13-16, July 10-13, and July 31 to August 10

Rockingham Middle:

415 Wall Street

Rockingham, NC 28379

Phone: 910-997-9827

June 13-16 and July 24 to August 10

Richmond Senior High:

838 US HWY 1 North

Rockingham, NC 28379

Phone: 910-997-9812

June 13-29 and July 10 to 27

Hamlet Middle:

1406 McDonald Avenue

Hamlet, NC 28345

Phone: 910-582-7903

June 13-16 and July 10 to August 10

Ninth Grade Academy:

804 County Home Road

Hamlet, NC 28345

Phone: 910-582-7800

June 13-29 and July 17 to 27