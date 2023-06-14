HAMLET — Free summer meals will be offered sites across the county.
“For many kids, summertime means food, friends and fun,” states a press release from Richmond County Schools. “For families who count on school breakfast and lunch, however, the summer months can be stressful and family food budgets must be stretched even further. Richmond County Schools would like to let parents know that you can bring your child(ren) 18 years of age and under to eat at these sites free.”
Food cannot be taken off site. It must be eaten on site. Please see the schools and dates below for mealtimes.
Every site will have the same breakfast and lunch time. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 am -to 9:00 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All meals will be from Monday to Thursday and will be closed on Friday.
East Rockingham Elementary:
154 Chalk Road
Rockingham, NC 28379
Phone: 910-557-0900
June 13-29 and July 31 to August 10
LJ Bell Elementary:
442 Hawthorne Avenue
Rockingham, NC 28379
Phone: 910-997-9834
June 13-29 and July 10 to August 10
Monroe Avenue Elementary:
400 Monroe Avenue
Hamlet, NC 28345
Phone: 910-582-7907
June 13-29 and July 31 to August 10
West Rockingham Elementary:
271 US 74 HWY
Rockingham, NC 28379
Phone: 910-997-9802
June 13-29 and July 31 to August 10
Fairview Heights Elementary:
104 Hamilton Avenue
Hamlet, NC 28345
Phone: 910-582-7900
June 13-16, July 10-13 and July 31 to August 10
Mineral Springs Elementary:
1426 Greenlake Road
Ellerbe, NC 28338
Phone: 910-582-7915
June 13-29 and July 10 to August 10
Washington Street Elementary:
566 Washington Street Ext.
Rockingham, NC 28379
Phone: 910-997-9836
June 13-29 and July 31 to August 10
Cordova Middle:
194 Church Street
Cordova, NC 28330
Phone: 910-997-9839
June 13-16 and July 10 to August 10
Ellerbe Middle:
128 Ballard Street
Ellerbe, NC 28338
Phone: 910-582-7925
June 13-16, July 10-13, and July 31 to August 10
Rockingham Middle:
415 Wall Street
Rockingham, NC 28379
Phone: 910-997-9827
June 13-16 and July 24 to August 10
Richmond Senior High:
838 US HWY 1 North
Rockingham, NC 28379
Phone: 910-997-9812
June 13-29 and July 10 to 27
Hamlet Middle:
1406 McDonald Avenue
Hamlet, NC 28345
Phone: 910-582-7903
June 13-16 and July 10 to August 10
Ninth Grade Academy:
804 County Home Road
Hamlet, NC 28345
Phone: 910-582-7800
June 13-29 and July 17 to 27