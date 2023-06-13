HAMLET — On Friday, June 9, at 10:29 p.m., officers with the Hamlet Police Department responded to 412 Spring St. following a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a juvenile whose name has not been disclosed, with a gunshot wound to the back, according to a press release.

Following an investigation in partnership with the Rockingham Police Department, Xavier Malik York was taken into custody and remanded in the Richmond County Jail.

This is an active investigation by Hamlet Police. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Hamlet Police Department at (910)-582-2551.