June 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:00 p.m., deputies responded to Aleo Ninth Ave. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing costume jewelry, camper gauges, miscellaneous tools, cash, and a canvas wagon, valued at $470. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:33 a.m., a citizen filed a report concerning the larceny of miscellaneous tools, valued at $947. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

June 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:49 a.m., deputies responded to Sandhills Rd. following a report of a suspect damaging the side of a Toyota Camry, valued at $2000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:50 a.m., deputies responded to Barrett St. following a report of a suspect misusing the 911 system. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Nicholas McDonald with misuse of the 911 system.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:39 p.m., deputies responded to Mill St. following a report of a suspect unlawfully using a citizen’s name and identity. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:32 p.m., deputies responded to Mill St. following a report of a suspect assaulting a victim. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

June 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:48 a.m., deputies responded to Smith St. following a report of a suspect pushing a victim and then discharging a firearm at her. The case is closed by means other than arrest.