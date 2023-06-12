BRADENTON, FL — Bealls, Inc., which owns Burkes Outlet, has announced that the Burkes Outlet store on 1305 E Broad Ave. has been renamed bealls.

The company is retiring the Burkes name and dropping the word Outlet at all 36 of its North Carolina stores to support its continued growth nationally. There are no planned changes to staffing at the Rockingham location which opened in April 2021.

“We’re making this change to unify our brand so it’s easier for our guests to find us across the country and because some people think the word “outlet” implies seconds or excess merchandise,” said District Manager Frances Wright. “Our stores are stocked with first quality brand name apparel, home and beauty products for the family.”

Bealls, Inc. is a century old retailer that has grown from its Florida roots to more than 600 stores in 23 states operating as Beall Florida, bealls, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters.

Burkes Outlet gift cards, credit cards and rewards points will be honored at bealls locations.

For more information, contact the store at (910) 434-8478

About Bealls Inc.

Headquartered in Bradenton, Florida since 1915, Bealls Inc. is a privately held company that has been owned and operated by the Beall family for over 100 years. The company operates more than 600 retail stores in 23 states under the names Beall Florida, bealls, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters and online at beallsflorida.com and bealls.com. To learn more about Bealls, Inc., please visit http://www.beallsinc.com.