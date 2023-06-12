Raider Stadium was filled with cheers and tears as nearly 300 students turned a page to a new chapter in their lives as they received their diplomas during the 2023 Richmond Senior High School 51st Annual Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Jim Butler, the high school principal, kicked off the celebration as he welcomed friends and families who packed both sides of the stadium. He introduced Abby Williams, the Richmond Senior Beta Club President, to begin the evening with opening remarks.

Williams said the evening marked the end of an era but the beginning of a new one.

“This is a day of excitement, recognition, and possibly a few tears,” she said. “I am honored to be opening our graduation ceremony tonight. I would love to say a big thank you to each and every person here today.”

Williams recognized the behind-the-scenes staff that keeps Richmond Senior’s doors open for students to learn and grow.

“Thank you to the cafeteria workers, custodians, and bus drivers,” she said. “Without your hard work and dedication, we students would not have a healthy, safe, and clean environment. Thank you to Richmond County Schools as a whole; each and every person plays a vital part in the student’s education.”

She said it was the front-line troops, like teachers and coaches, who have been there for students in their time of need inside and outside the classroom.

“I am talking about the ones that have been a shoulder to cry on, a person to simply talk to, and of course, taught us not only about a specific subject or sport but about ourselves and life lessons,” Williams said. “All your hard work does not go unnoticed.”

As she looked up at the rows of chairs filled with green caps and gowns, she said she saw the future workforce of America.

“I also see real people,” she added. “If there was any advice that I would give you, it would be some life lessons that a few extraordinary teachers taught me.”

Williams said she reminded the graduates to never forget to stop and have conversations with people.

“Life may get crazy but do not let it hinder you from making good memories,” she said.

She also encouraged graduates to take a deep breath and hold on to the moment when they came onto the stage to receive their diplomas from Richmond Senior Principal Jim Butler.

“After all, you only graduate high school once,” she said.

Next, Addison Massey, the National Honor Society President, offered a moment of silence to recognize two students who had passed away but would have been Richmond Raider graduates.

“Tonight is about accomplishment and achievement,” she said. “We celebrate our future as we remember all the times that have brought us to this moment. But within our graduating class, we have also suffered loss. We are here without two of our classmates. We want to honor the memory of Devon Blue and Casey Johnson. We ask that you join us in a moment of silence as we remember each of them and their families on this special night.”

Two empty chairs within the sea of graduates were decorated with green and gold gowns and bouquets of white roses to honor Blue and Johnson.

Butler returned to the podium to briefly speak to the graduating class about their achievements despite the difficulties.

“This is a big night for everyone, and it takes an awful lot from these students to make it here,” he said. “We are so excited to honor three years of achievements, accomplishments, rewards, heartaches, and triumphs.”

Butler said this was the smallest graduating class in the school’s history.

“There’s no reason that it can’t be the best,” he said. “They may have overcome more than any other class. Let’s give them a round of applause for perseverance.”

Butler asked the graduates and visitors to stand for the presentation of colors by the Richmond Senior JROTC color guard and the playing of the National Anthem by the Raider band before introducing the evening’s commencement speaker, Richmond graduate and biology teacher Vivian Hilton.

“On June 5th, 1973, I sat in this stadium as a member of the first graduating class of Richmond Senior High School,” she said. “It hardly seems possible that 50 years have passed since that milestone achievement in my life. As the first class, we had the honor of laying the foundation and leading the way to becoming one of the finest high schools in North Carolina.”

Hilton said in that year, four county high schools came together to build an academic and athletic powerhouse.

“We surprised people that thought rival schools could not peacefully merge, but we came together and worked hard towards a common goal,” she said. “Together, we chose the school colors and mascot, and as a member of the first Senate, I represented the student body in forming school policies. So, I am very invested in the success of our school. I have spent over half of my life working to ensure that our school reigns supreme in providing a quality high school experience for the youth of our county.”

After Hilton, EJ Davis, the outgoing Richmond Senior Student Senate President, addressed her fellow graduates about the day being one of celebration.

“A day when we come together to acknowledge and honor the remarkable journey we have undertaken over the past years,” she said. “We stand here awaiting the start of a new chapter, ready to embrace the unknown with courage, resilience, and the knowledge we have gained throughout our time together.”

After she briefly paused to look at her fellow graduates, she said, “I am filled with a sense of awe and gratitude. We have come so far, achieved so much, and overcome numerous obstacles along the way. We have weathered storms and celebrated triumphs together, and it is this collective spirit that has shaped us into the individuals we are today. After all, our freshman year was interrupted by COVID.”

Davis said the past three years weren’t merely about earning grades but instead a journey of discovery.

“It has been about discovering who we are, finding our passions, and building lifelong friendships,” she said. “We have learned that success is not measured solely by the marks we receive or the high GPA, but rather by the impact we have on the world around us.”

She said each graduate had a unique story to tell the world.

“A set of experiences that have shaped our perspectives and dreams that have fueled our passions,” she said. “It is through these experiences that we have learned the power of empathy, the strength in unity, and the importance of standing up for what we believe in.”

Davis said that when students graduate from Richmond Senior, they are not alone. They have been equipped with the tools to make a difference and to be agents of positive change.

She said the graduates must carry the values they have learned at the high school.

“We have the power to create a future that is more inclusive, more just, and more sustainable,” she said. “But let us not forget the challenges that lie ahead. The world we are entering is complex and ever-changing. We will face obstacles, experience failures, and encounter setbacks. Yet, it is in these moments that our true character will be revealed. It is during these times that we must summon the resilience and determination we have cultivated over the years.”

Davis said greatness is not bestowed upon them but rather earned.

“It is found in the hours of hard work, the relentless pursuit of knowledge, and the unwavering belief in our own potential,” she said. “Please, do not be afraid to take risks, to venture into the unknown, and to embrace failure as a stepping stone to success. Our greatest growth often comes from our biggest challenges.”

The biggest moment of the night was when Christopher Cline stood up out of his wheelchair with the help of three First Health physical therapists and walked to get his diploma. The stadium erupted like a Raider touchdown scored against its bigger rival.

Christopher was born with cerebral palsy and is non-verbal, but that does not stop him from being one of the biggest Raider fans in the county.

Pushed up to the edge of the stage by his twin sister Caroline, Christopher made it through high school and was able to graduate with his best friend and sister.

Caroline said, “I feel honored and proud of being able to graduate with him.”

In the stands watching with friends and family was their mother, Becky Campbell. She described her emotions in four words as Christopher and Caroline received their diplomas.

“Overwhelmingly proud and humble,” she said. “I am thankful to Jesus Christ because we have always prayed for him to have moments like this and still have faith that he will once walk on his own. We believe.”

After all the Raiders received their diplomas, the stadium lights shut off, and a 15-minute fireworks show brought the evening to a close as only Richmond County can on an epic scale.

At the end of the ceremony, parents rushed to the field to greet their graduates and take photos with family and friends one last time under the Friday night lights of Raider Stadium.