ELLERBE — Ellerbe town council unanimously approved their budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year at their June meeting.

“Everything’s the same except for the cemetery,” said town clerk Jane Smith. “That’s the only thing that went up.”

Cemetery plots for residents outside of the city limit rose from $800 to $1,000. They remain at $350 for residents inside the city limits.

Mayor Pro Tem John Sears, who presided over the meeting in Mayor Brenda Capel’s absence, noted that garbage and water rates remain the same for all residents.

There were $985,520 worth of total expenditures in the General Fund budget for Ellerbe. The two highest expenditures were for administration, totaling $297,210 and $200,852 for the fire department.

No one spoke during the public hearing on the budget ordinance.

Other notes from the meeting

• Councilman Jean Fletcher recognized the Ellerbe Middle softball team for winning a conference title for the first time in the schools history. She said a banner has been placed in the gym, and she attended a celebratory parade for the athletes.

• The Ellerbe Fire Department responded to 24 calls in the month of May. The Ellerbe Rescue Squad responded to 54 calls for the month, and 218 for the year. There were 734 calls for service in Ellerbe for the month of May by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

