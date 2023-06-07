ROCKINGHAM — Robert Gould has a lot on his plate; he is a family man, Rockingham municipal worker, school employee, church-musician, and now, a newly published author.

On May 25, Gould released “Luni and the Animal Alphabet,” an ode to Gould’s grandmother, Dorothy Newton, who figured heavily in his upbringing.

Newton had eight children and even more grandchildren, and provided a home where Gould spent most of his childhood. Newton passed away in 2019, but Gould sees his new book as a way to honor her legacy.

“Luni and the Animal Alphabet” bursts with color, utilizing animals and their descriptions to help young children learn the alphabet.

Gould stewed on the idea of authoring a book to help children for several years.

“A few years ago, I had the idea of creating one. I never really went into it with work and not having time because I work a second job at the school,” he said.

Eventually, with a passion for art and teaching, Gould made the time. Gould said he invested his free time on Saturdays, his only day off from two jobs and playing guitar on Sundays at the Flowing Place Church.

Gould did not have a background in writing or publication but used a software program he found on YouTube to get to work.

Gould and his wife, KeJona, have a five year old son. Gould said his son is a big fan of his new release.

“He loves it man, the colors and animals, he really loves it,” he said.

Gould has no plan of stopping with a single story. His future is a follow up series, which he says has a tentative plan, but he wants to survey local parents and find out exactly what kind of content will help their children learn.

Gould has currently sold 23 copies; his book is available in print and digitally.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at http://www.dailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-2673

Reach Matt Lamb at 910-817-2673 or [email protected] to suggest a correction