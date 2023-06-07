Heather Pike plays the bass clarinet during a performance with the Richmond Senior High School concert band at the Cole Auditorium, held on Dec. 14, 2022.

ROCKINGHAM — When Heather Pike graduates this year from Richmond Senior, she accomplishes something that could be a one-of-a-kind moment in the school’s 50-year history.

Pike has played the clarinet since the sixth grade and spent the past four years marching in Raider Stadium, helping cheer the football team to victory during the many Friday Night Lights.

What makes this story so unique has really nothing to do with Pike but rather the nearly 40-year-old clarinet Pike has used for all these years.

When asked about why she chose the clarinet back as a sixth grader at Hamlet Middle School, Pike said, “It was convenient.”

This would seemingly be an odd answer for someone so young, but for Pike, she grew up in a musical family. Her mom, Joannie, and dad, Jefferson, both played in the marching band at North Carolina State University.

Her dad played the drums, and her mom played the exact same clarinet Heather has played all these years.

The same clarinet that Heather picked up seven years ago was played at Raider Stadium before her mom, Joannie, graduated from Richmond Senior in 1989. That convenient choice for Heather was packed away at the house, ready for a second generation of clarinet players in the Pike family.

“We could have rented one, but the gentleman looking at my clarinet said this is better than what you can rent,” Joannie said. “We just needed some new pads, and it was good as new. I guess they don’t make them like they used to.”

The clarinet was twice the age of Heather, but many people say some things age better with time, and the clarinet passed on from mother to daughter was brought back to life for a second chance to play the Raider fight song – louder and stronger.

Heather admitted it wasn’t her mom or dad that inspired her to join the band but rather her older brother Johnny, a 2018 East Lincoln High School graduate in Denver, N.C., who played the French horn.

“I kind of wanted to take after my older brother because he was in the marching band,” Heather said. “I saw him perform and knew I wanted to follow him in his footsteps and play on the same field.”

Heather said being in high school can be difficult at times, but the friendships she formed in the band room helped her find her voice and a place where she belonged.

“It’s given me a safe space,” he said. “For me, it’s a safe group of people where I can just express myself and be myself. High school is very stressful and overwhelming, but when I am in the band room, I am relaxed and calm if I am having a bad day.”

Edwin Carter, the Director of Band at Richmond Senior High School, has one rule for the band room: student musicians must leave their differences at the band room door.

“We all look different, sound different, and believe different things,” he said. “When we perform together, none of that matters because everyone only sees the band.”

Carter’s ability to unite people from all lifestyles into one room has helped Pike and other students bridge differences through music and forge new friendships.

“It just gives me a sense of self and belonging with people that can relate,” she said about being around her fellow band members.

Heather said band members have much in common and many of the same problems as young high school students. The band room allows students to have those tough conversations.

“They will listen to my problems, and having something that simple can really help me get through my day,” she said.

Heather credits Carter for uplifting his student musicians when no one else will.

“He has a lot of faith in the students, even when they don’t have faith in themselves or nobody else does,” she said. “He is always there to listen and give advice when we need it. You couldn’t ask for anything more from a teacher or band director. Our success as a person is his priority. He’s very inspiring and shows that he really cares about us as young people, more than just another student coming into class.”

Heather said being in the band is less popular than sports in high school, and that can make band members invisible in the hallways.

“The band is often overlooked a lot here,” she said. “I’m overshadowed by cheerleaders or football. That’s ok; being in a band isn’t about a popularity contest or a game but about doing something we love, and that’s playing music. We don’t do it for the fanfare but for ourselves.”

Joannie said watching her daughter grow as a musician has been special as she sees herself in high school using music to overcome similar tough times.

“I think music gives you an edge,” she said. “It’s an expression of feelings through your instruments. There’s nothing like it. It’s really hard to explain.”

When asked about watching her daughter perform, Joannie said, “It feels very nostalgic to watch her play.”

Heather said the best advice she could give a middle school student learning to play an instrument for the first time would be to don’t be quick to quit.

“If you’re good at it, stick with it,” she said. “If you’re not good at it and still like it, stick with it. Just don’t be afraid of adversity.”

Although her clarinet has been packed away for the bass clarinet for concert band, this summer, she will be stepping onto Jerry Richardson Stadium with the Pride of Niner Nation as a member of their marching band at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte while pursuing a degree in electrical engineering.

As Heather followed her mom and dad’s footsteps to play in a college marching band, one question remained unanswered. Will she pack her clarinet away for a third generation of the Marching Raider Band?

“We will have to just see,” she said, smiling.