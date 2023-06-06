The Sycamore Lodge provides all the ammenities and events a travel trailer camper could ask for.

Players throw corhole bags on one of two lanes, each with its own scoreboard.

After describing the rules, Tony Hopkins deals out poker chips to determine the Friday evening teams.

JACKSON SPRINGS — A lane of broad-leafed sycamore trees beckons travelers to the entrance of the Sycamore Lodge in Jackson Springs, where every Friday and Saturday night, a core group of campers play cornhole, generating funds to construct and repair an array of haunted houses.

The money raised every October at the horror-themed endeavor is donated directly to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

For the last twenty years resident travelers and campground mainstays have started planning for Halloween early in the spring. The haunted complex at Sycamore Lodge is a series of 13 structures that patrons are willing to wait hours in line for.

The houses are open the last three weeks in October, and according to Chuck Irby, raise some serious money for cancer research. “Last year we raised over $30,000 in three weekends,” Irby said.

Several years ago, campers decided to find a fun way to offset the construction costs needed every Halloween.

Irby oversees the Friday and Saturday cornhole games.

“We raise the money throwing cornhole to do the materials and save money in overall donations. Years before we started this, it would be anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 in materials to do the work out there to get ready for the haunted forest,” Irby said. “This is for materials, to build the houses, to do repair work from year to year, put roofs on them, stuff like that.”

Connie Green, who works at the Sycamore Lodge, said the games usually start in March and will run through August. Last weekend, 32 players chipped in five dollars each to play in the double elimination tournament.

Teams on Friday night are generated with a handicap. Strong players are rated, and typically paired with a weaker player. Irby said it keeps the game fun and ensures that the same team doesn’t win every event. Saturday night games are a different story; players select their own teammates.

Irby says the cornhole tournaments have already raised $3,100 since March, a marked increase from $2,035, this time last year.

The cornhole money is a huge bonus for Sycamore’s upcoming Halloween plans. Paige Hopkins runs the haunted house committee, and is charged with planning for the upcoming fall. She ensures that all houses are properly staffed, and that each has enough role-players. She has big plans for this year.

“We hope to have a big year, because last year was huge,” Hopkins said.

“Every year you’ve got to step up or you are going to fall behind,” Irby said. “Last year there was a trophy given for first place, second place, and third place, for who got the most votes of the people who toured all of them.”

According to Irby, the group’s goal for the upcoming year is to get patrons through the line and into the houses faster. Admission starts at 6 p.m. but can often run through the early hours of the morning.

While the cornhole matches and haunted house productions are competitive, Connie Green reiterated the real nature of the project. “It’s all about fun, meeting new friends, and the cause at the end of the day,” she said.

In the last four years the Sycamore Lodge haunted houses have raised nearly $65,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

