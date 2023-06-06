ELLERBE — A teen in Ellerbe was the victim of an armed robbery by a group of people, one of whom used a firearm during the crime.

At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, a Richmond Senior High student was robbed by several people, with one of them also being another student.

According to Chief Investigator Mitchell Watson with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, they are aware of one suspect at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office could not confirm any other details from this incident at this time.