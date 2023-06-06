This year’s Hamlet fireworks will be taking place on Saturday, July 1.

HAMLET — Hamlet Independence Day fireworks, a tradition since the ’60s, will be moved up to Saturday, July 1 this year.

The long-time vendor for the July 4 fireworks told Hamlet city officials in late February that he would be going out of business and his services would be unavailable.

The Ellerbe Lions Club will hold their annual July Fourth Jamboree on the Fourth. Activities, including their watermelon race, will begin around 4:00 p.m., with an opening ceremony around 6:30. There will be food vendors and fireworks will begin after dark.

Hamlet Depot and Museum Director Mechelle Preslar said she contacted about seven or eight vendors, who were already booked for both July 1 and 4. Finally, one vendor, Deep South, from Georgia, was able to provide fireworks for that Saturday.

The fireworks were formerly shot from the fairgrounds in Hamlet, and this year, they will be shot from the vacant lot across from Frogett’s Trading Post, which will eliminate a popular parking spot. Preslar said that the new launching spot will provide for a better viewing experience from anywhere in the town, especially popular viewing spots at City Lake and Main Street.

If a train happens to roll through during the fireworks, the show will be briefly paused. Preslar said that the City does put in a slow order when there is a popular event, but that a train could still pass by.

Food trucks will begin at 4:00 p.m., and will include Dog Bites, Mama Blairs, Smokin’ Ain’t Easy BBQ, Taco Mr. Pancho, Taco Factory, Unity BBQ and Sea Soul Melody. A DJ, sidewalk chalk art contest, a Hamlet Fire Dept. super soaker and other activities will begin at 5:00 p.m.

The fireworks will begin at dark around 9:00 p.m.

The town of Hoffman planned a fireworks show last fall, but are not planning any sort of July 4 fireworks show this year, according to Mayor Tommy Hart.

There will also be fireworks at the Rockingham Dragway Civil Wars event on June 10th.

This Friday

At the TGI Fridays on Main event this Friday, will be the kick-off to summer fundraiser for Richmond County Crime Stoppers outside the Hamlet Visitor’s Center. There will be a video game truck, snow cones, an inflatable, a raffle and various food trucks, including Mama Blairs, Taco Factory, Maxi’s Millstone BBQ, Everything Rolled and Big D’s Mini Donuts.

