HAMLET — Three volunteers essential to the success of the Richmond County Senior Games — Terry Mercer, Pete Wheeler, and Leroy Crowder — were honored with plaques from the Hamlet Senior Center Thursday afternoon.

141 participants competed in this years games spread across two weeks in Richmond County early this May. Bocce, shuffleboard, croquet, horseshoes, board games, card games, swimming, bowling, cornhole and track events were played by participants.

“North Carolina Senior Games began in 1883 with a vision to create a year-round health promotion and wellness education program to older adults,” said Hamlet Senior Center director Sarah Locklear. “The purpose of these games is to promote healthy living and active lifestyles with community participation by setting and achieving goals in sports and arts competitions.”

This year’s oldest competitors were Ms. Caroline Brown at 92 and Mr. Max Adrianse at 90, according to Mercer.

Mercer has served on the board of Senior Games and SilverArts for over 14 years. Locklear said that she has ordered benches, helped put out sand. and organized Eagle Scouts to volunteer to help the event function successfully. Mercer has served as games coordinator for seven years.

For 13 years, Wheeler has helped cut grass, order meals, enter information into a computer and unload countless boxes of water to prepare for the games. She has also served seven years as the games coordinator.

“Despite still working as an RN, Pete has remained dedicated to these games and their success for our county,” Locklear said.

Crowder’s responsibilities include collecting money, picking up donations and depositing and monitoring funds for over 20 years.

“Bowling, Special Olympics, whatever [his grandson] Ben wants to do, Mr. Crowder makes sure it gets done,” Locklear said.

“This plaque is meant to serve as recognition and a reminder for your many years of volunteerism, for North Carolina Senior Games in Richmond County,” Locklear said. “I cannot imagine how many people you have touched, inspired and motivated over these years. Without volunteers, such as you, the world would lack.”

“We couldn’t do it without you,” Mercer said to the crowd gathered at the Hamlet Senior Center, also thanking Susan Sellers who helped establish the games in Richmond County. “We always have a good time. Y’all made it fun to do, and inspired us [to keep going].”

Senior Games are offered to adults 50 and older in all 100 counties across the state. Mercer said they are always looking for more participants for next year’s games.

“Each year, it’s going to get bigger and better,” Wheeler said. “We’re still growing. COVID took us down, but it didn’t keep us down. Next year is going to be even bigger and better, and Senior Games are going to keep going.”

The 2023 games were also organized by Hal Shuler, Vinie Stroman, Catherine Bethea, Mildred Dickson, Mike and Diane Deese, Lisa Lucky, Millie Wright Hailey, James and Hazel Robinson, Neal and Hazel Haygood and James Reese. Last year’s event was the first that the Richmond County Department of Social Services helped put on.

