May 26

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:37 a.m., officers responded to Spencer Rd. following a report of a suspicious vehicle. Following a search, officers found drug paraphernalia. Rockingham Police Department charged an undisclosed individual with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute, methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:11 p.m., officers responded to Steele St. following a report of a suspect burning an unoccupied RV, valued at $2500. The case is active.

May 27

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:00 a.m., officers responded to Richmond Rd. following a report of a suspect kicking in the front door of a residence, valued at $500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:01 p.m., officers responded to E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect showing a handgun in public. The case is active.

May 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:45 p.m., deputies responded to Keith Ave. following a report of a suspect backing into a victim’s residence and damaging a sunroom, valued at $2,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:54 a.m., deputies responded to Safie Second Ave. following a report of a fight and a person pointing a gun. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:06 p.m., deputies responded to Nelson Rd. following a report of a person communicating threats to her mother and resisting arrest. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dequan Bailey.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:23 a.m., officers responded to Cauthen Dr. following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s car window, valued at $800.The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:35 a.m., officers responded to Fayetteville Rd. following a fraud report. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:01 p.m., officers responded to Pickette St. following a report of a suspect sending a harassing text message. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:04 p.m., officers responded to N Lee St. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering by cutting a fence and stealing miscellaneous tools and a door, valued at $300. The case is active.

May 31

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:54 a.m., officers responded to Farmers Furniture on E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect breaking a vehicle window, valued at $200. The case is active.