ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police responded to a shooting with multiple injured victims on JFK Drive on Monday night.

At 11:04 p.m., officers responded to a residence following a report of a suspect shooting at multiple people in a house.

Upon arrival, officers heard gunshots in the back of the apartment, with people coming out of the front of the apartment.

Two of those exiting were shot — one in the foot, and the other in the stomach, according to Detective Clint Neeley. Both were transported to a local hospital and survived.

An incident report listed a suspect, but their name was redacted. Neeley said there is a known suspect at this time.