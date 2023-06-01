HAMLET — A man who refused to leave a garage at a residence on Black Smoke Drive was shot and subsequently airlifted to an undisclosed trauma center.

On Wednesday, May 31, deputies were dispatched to the Hamlet residence following a report of a subject being shot. When deputies arrived, a man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The suspect was treated by Hamlet Fire & Rescue. Their status is currently unknown.

Investigators learned that a homeowner was working in his garage when the male suspect entered the area of the residence. The man refused to leave after being told to do so several times, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

A female came out of the residence, and when the suspect who refused to leave grabbed her, the homeowner fired one shot.

The investigation remains ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time and the case has been handed over to the District Attorney.

This is a developing story.