Junior Marquan Martin coaches and cheers his team to an almost certain victory during the 2023 Powder Puff flag football game.

ROCKINGHAM — Raider Stadium was seemingly filled with the sounds of a varsity football game on Wednesday, but instead, it was the cheers and laughter of the annual Powder Puff flag football game that pitted the seniors against the juniors to raise money for charity.

Through a short-lived heavy rainfall, it took triple overtime for the seniors to complete the task of defeating the juniors, 35-28, and carry on the tradition of the seniors going out on top before graduation.

In the final minutes of play, the game was tied 28-28, and the juniors took to the field only to see the time clock still rolling. A quick look up at the press box to see seniors running the clock, they knew their final assignment of the year – to rig the game to ensure the seniors had a chance to win.

“This is a great event to give everyone a chance to relax and have fun before the summer break,” said EJ Davis, a senior and the outgoing Student Senate President. “Anytime we have fun together, it’s a great day to be a student here. Both juniors and seniors have worked hard throughout the year in the classroom, and today we can forget about the grades and enjoy time with our friends.”

Jeffery Linton, a senior and football standout, coached the senior girls to the win. Before the game, he said the seniors always win.

“They just have to go home being losers like we did last year,” he said, pointing to the much smaller number of junior players. “This is the big one. It’s the last thing we do as seniors before we graduate.”

The win was bittersweet for Linton and all the students on the field.

“It might be the last time we see some of our friends before we go our separate ways after graduation,” he said. “We are competitive on the field, but after the game is over, we are all friends and love each other. There’s no taking our friendship away from us — juniors or seniors.”

That community bond was noticeable on the field and in the stands as parents and friends cheered on both sides. Everyone seemed to know that the seniors would come out on top. It’s the unspoken rule of the Powder Puff game.

As the senior softball catcher and multiuse flag-football player in the game, Macy Steen kept her teammates motivated throughout the game as seniors would fall behind several times, and her mom cheered her on from the stands.

Michelle Steen said the game was much more than points on the scoreboard.

“It made me happy to see the kids having so much fun,” she said. “It gave them a chance to just kick back and enjoy themselves. Although there was maybe some level of competition between the teams, I think their sole purpose was just to enjoy themselves and have fun.”

Steen said the students had worked hard throughout the year with their academics and extra-curricular activities.

“This just gives them a chance to bond and not take things so seriously,” she said.

Sitting close to Steen in the stands was Heather and Mark Howell, cheering on their daughter Evie, who is a junior and Raider soccer player.

Mark said the Powder Puff games and other activities hosted by the high school are just as important as the big events on campus.

“The kids deserve to have fun and be able to relax with no worries about grades or who’s winning,” he said. “It’s stressful being a high school student, and today they just get to have fun with their friends and decompress.”

The most fun was seen on the sidelines as male cheerleaders tried their best to ensure their girls were motivated to win. A crowd pleaser and fan favorite, the two groups battled it out on the track and centerstage for a quick halftime competition.

The crowd reaction gave the junior cheerleaders high accolades for their well-choreographed routine and stunts. A win for everyone who witnessed both groups cheer on Raider Nation.

Tobey Lunceford, a junior cheerleader, had no shame in dressing up for the part with his hair in colorful pins and pink ribbons on his t-shirt; he was ready for the action on the sidelines.

“What a great day to have fun with our friends,” he said during the game. “We couldn’t ask for a better group of people to end the school year. Of course, we all know who has the better cheerleaders, and it’s not the seniors.”

Richmond Senior teacher Morgan Tedder was on the sidelines cheering on the junior girls and boys during the game. She said the game brings together a school and a county.

“I truly feel like events like the Powder Puff game show how much camaraderie and love these students have for one another,” she said. “After working so hard this school year, the students deserve to have some fun! It is also a bittersweet moment for a lot of these kids. They are saying their goodbyes to their fellow senior classmates and teammates that they have grown up with here in Richmond County.”

As a representative of all students, Davis cheered on both sides, and she said the Powder Puff tradition will always be a Richmond Senior highlight.

“These events are important for us as students,” said Davis. “It allows us to create memories that we can talk about for years. We had a great year, and we love each other. It’s what we do at Richmond Senior; we take care of each other.”