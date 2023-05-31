HAMLET — Richmond Senior High School proudly honored its exceptional students at the prestigious Academic Awards Banquet held on May 18th at the Cole Auditorium. This event served as a testament to the students’ outstanding achievements, unwavering dedication, and remarkable academic excellence throughout the school year.

The ceremony featured the presentation of numerous scholarships and awards to deserving students, enabling them to embark on their educational journeys and pursue their aspirations. We wholeheartedly congratulate each of the following students for their well-deserved accolades at the Richmond Senior High School Academic Awards Banquet:

RSHS Volunteer of the Year

Given by: RSHS

To: Ms. Tiffany Covington, Mr. T. K. Thrower

Future in Healthcare Scholarship

Given by: Drs. Joseph & Mary Catherine Moree

To: Carlyn Brooke Leggett, Addison Caroline Massey

Future in Education Scholarship

Given by: Drs. Joseph & Mary Catherine Moree

To: Savannah Grace Jordan, Abigail Renee Williams

Rockingham Rotary Scholarship

Given by: Rockingham Rotary Board

To: Matthew Ayden Mabe

Jeremy Henson Memorial Scholarship

Given by: East Rockingham Fire Department

To: Christopher Robert Carlton

Working For a Better Community Scholarship

Given by: East Rockingham Men’s Club

To: Calli Faith Byrd, Savannah Grace Jordan, Naaman Alexander Perakis

Delta Sigma Theta Scholarship

Given by: Laurinburg Alumni Chapter

To: Joydan Meshea Styles

Love isn’t Love ‘til You Give it Away Scholarship

Given by: The Brewington Family

To: Layla Jewels Morman

Robert L. Bradsher Memorial Scholarship

Given by: Southern Products and Silica Company

To: Calli Faith Byrd, Walker James Lambeth, Naaman Alexander Perakis

Sheriff James Clemmons Scholarship

Given by: Proud Fathers, Inc.

To: Edriana Janay Davis

DAR Good Citizen Award

Given by: Daughters of the American Revolution

To: Savannah Grace Jordan

Rembert Crawford Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Given by: Dr. Crawford, Hamlet Podiatry

To: Kelly Marissa Diaz

Malik Key’Sean Ellerbe Scholarship

Given by: Malik’s Family

To: Edriana Janay Davis

Craven Apiary Scholarship

Given by: The Craven Apiary Foundation

To: Ashlyn Elizabeth Bouldin, Savannah Grace Jordan

Steve Shelton Memorial Scholarship

Given by: The Shelton Family

To: Andrea Tene’ Ellerbe

Military Officers Association of America Scholarship

Given by: Military Officers Association of America

To: Andrea Tene’ Ellerbe

De’Marion Latrell Davis “Duna” Scholarship

Given by: Duna’s Family

To: Kalei Tai Sriratanakoul

Reginald Vance McEachin Memorial Scholarship

Given by: The Family of Reginald Vance McEachin

To: Edriana Janay Davis

Gene Bellamy Memorial Scholarship

Given by: Rockingham Optimist Club

To: Catherine Elizabeth Dennis

RiverStreet Networks Scholarship

Given by: RiverStreet

To: Rylie Cora Bohman, Ashlyn Elizabeth Bouldin, Nyla Danae Stroman

Lindsey Leadership Scholarship

Given by: The Lindsey Family

To: Tyson Eugene Holloway, Matthew Ayden Mabe

Army ROTC Scholarship

Given by: Army ROTC

To: Andrea Tene’ Ellerbe

Hometown Heroes Scholarship

Given by: RSHS Class of 2005

To: Sanajia J’Faye Tillman, William Thomas White

Richmond County Democratic Women Scholarship

Given by: Richmond County Democratic Women

To: Joydan Meshea Styles

Ed Ormsby Memorial Scholarship

Given by: Richmond County Principals & Assistant Principals Association

To: Destiny Denise Isler, Savannah Grave Jordan

Fox Road Farm Scholarship

Given by: Fox Road Farm, LLC

To: Addison Caroline Massey

“I Can” Scholarship

Given by: “I Can” Scholarship Committee

To: William Thomas White

Emmanuel S. Douglas Scholarship

Given by: Sandhills Chapter A & T Alumni

To: Joydan Meshea Styles

Pee Dee Electric Cooperation Awareness Scholarship

Given by: Pee Dee Electric Board Members

To: Carlyn Brooke Leggett, Naaman Alexander Perakis, Abigail Renee Williams

Christian Clothes Closet Scholarship

Given by: Christian Clothes Closet

To: Edriana Janay Davis, Jessica Michele Espinoza Guzman

Haltiwanger/Williamson Memorial Scholarship

Given by: Hamlet Lions Club

To: Catherine Elizabeth Dennis, Jaevion Tre’ Troublefield

Mary L. Quick Memorial Scholarship

Given by: The Quick Family

To: Rylie Cora Bohman, Ashlyn Elizabeth Bouldin, Savannah Grace Jordan, Addison Caroline Massey, Joydan Meshea Styles, Abigail Renee Williams

One Blood / HOSA Scholarship

Given by: HOSA

To: Jessica Michele Espinoza Guzman

Harbor Freight Fellows Program Scholarship

Given by: Harbor Freight

To: Mason Cole Iacovone

Richmond County Farm Bureau Scholarship

Given by: Richmond County Farm Bureau Board

To: Ashlyn Elizabeth Bouldin, Molly Lynn Erwin, Walker James Lambeth

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship

Given by: Dr. King Steering Committee

To: Edriana Janay Davis, Savannah Grace Jordan, Addison Caroline Massey

Skills USA T&I Robbie Mills Scholarship

Given by: RSHS CTE T&I Department

To: Naaman Alexander Perakis

Impact Scholarship

Given by: Justus Ellerbe

To: Ashlyn Elizabeth Bouldin

Florence Kidder Memorial Scholarship

Given by: National Society of Colonial Dames in America

To: Addison Caroline Massey

American Legion Oratorical Program

Given by: American Legion

To: Johnathan Zane Searcy

Charles & Claudette Brownley Athletic Scholarship

Given by: Richmond County Booster Club

To: Rylie Cora Bohman, Matthew Ayden Mabe

National Beta Club Scholarship

Given by: National Beta Review Committee

To: Ashlyn Elizabeth Bouldin, Savannah Grace Jordan, Carlyn Brooke Leggett, Addison Caroline Massey, Abigail Renee Williams

Jalen A. David Scholarship

Given by: Jalen A. David Scholarship Committee

To: Edriana Janay Davis, Jessica Michele Espinoza Guzman

The Elks Foundation Most Valuable Student Scholarship

Given by: The Elks Club

To: Rylie Cora Bohman

North Carolina Cheerleading Association Scholarship

Given by: NC Cheerleading Coaches Association

To: Abigail Renee Williams

Cole Foundation Scholarship

Given by: The Cole Foundation

To: Rylie Cora Bohman, Ashlyn Elizabeth Bouldin, Laniazha Demirah Brunson, Calli Faith Byrd, Edriana Janay Davis, Molly Lynn Erwin, Cameron Luke Hinson, Jessica Michele Espinoza Guzman, Destiny Denise Isler, Savannah Grace Jordan, Carlyn Brooke Leggett, Addison Caroline Massey, Ashley Morgan Murphy, MaKayla Parks, Christian Scott Nielsen Quick, Taye Walter Spencer, Macy Claire Steen, Joydan Meshea Styles, Sanajia J’Faye Tillman, Jasmen Javea Williams, Abigail Renee Williams

People Helping People Scholarship

Given by: State Employees Credit Union

To: Cameron Luke Hinson, Addison Caroline Massey

Junior Marshals

Alex Preston Chappell, Autumn Sophia Chavis, Kaleigh Paige Cloninger, Jenna Clair Gardner, Isaac Daniel Hinshaw, Brent Christopher Humann, Caroline McKinnley Hunsucker, Christi Michelle Jacobs, Thomas Radford Kennedy, Gabrielle Grace Lutz, Emma Rose McDonald, Natalie Kay Meacham, Ann Thai Nguyen, Madeline Elizabeth Norwood, Emily Peyton Roberts, Allie Michelle Rodgers, Johnathan Zane Searcy, Ariana Rachelle Telus, Neely Brooke Turner, Madison Kate Way, Lily Elizabeth Wilson

Chief Junior Marshal

Johnathan Zane Searcy

National Honor Society Graduates

Presentation of Stoles

Jason Tyler Berry, Rylie Cora Bohman, Ashlyn Elizabeth Bouldin, Matthew Lee Burns, Evan Luke Butler, Maren Elizabeth Carter, Edriana Janay Davis, Catherine Elizabeth Dennis, Molly Lynn Erwin, Bobbie Kathryn Faircloth, Tyson Eugene Holloway, Camryn Alyssa Hines, Cameron Luke Hinson, Kablessya Aiyanna Holmes, Destiny Denise Isler, Savannah Grace Jordan, Walker James Lambeth, Carlyn Brooke Leggett, Quston Belle Leviner, Matthew Ayden Mabe, Addison Caroline Massey, Ashley Morgan Murphy, Tyler Roscoe Murray, Joshua Dane Nessell, Naaman Alexander Perakis, Heather Joy Ellen Pike, Christian Scott Nielsen Quick, Naylah Jayden Smeigh, Kalei Tai Sriratanakoul, Macy Claire Steen, Joydan Meshea Styles, Cadence Arizona Thompson, Abigail Renee Williams, Jasmen Javea Williams

RSHS Highest ACT Score

Given by: RSHS

To: Gabrielle Grace Lutz

Senate Outstanding Leadership Award

Given by: RSHS Senate

To: Edriana Janay Davis, Savannah Grace Jordan

Beta Club Leadership Award

Given by: RSHS Beta Club

To: Abigail Renee Williams

Beta Club Service Award

Given by: RSHS Beta Club

To: Destiny Denise Isler, Carlyn Brooke Leggett

Outstanding Senior Math Student

Given by: RSHS Math Department

To: Savannah Grace Jordan

Outstanding Senior English Student

Given by: RSHS English Department

To: Sanajia J’Faye Tillman

Outstanding Senior Social Studies Student

Given by: RSHS Social Studies Department

To: Edriana Janay Davis

Outstanding Senior Science Student

Given by: RSHS Science Department

To: Naaman Alexander Perakis

Summa Cum Laude Awards

Given by: RSHS

To: Savannah Grace Jordan, Carlyn Brooke Leggett, Matthew Ayden Mabe, Addison Caroline Massey, Abigail Renee Williams

Appalachian State University

Rylie Cora Bohman – $8,000

Campbell University

Abigail Renee Williams – $112,800 Matthew

Ayden Mabe – $112,000

Aliyah Michelle Reynolds – $105,600

North Carolina State University

Carlyn Brooke Leggett – $20,000

Ashley Morgan Murphy – $23,800

Rylie Cora Bohman – $9,600

Matthew Ayden Mabe – $7,140

Ashlyn Elizabeth Bouldin – $30,000

South Carolina State University

Andrea Tene’ Ellerbe – $115,080

University of Alabama

Cadence Arizona Thompson – $60,000

University of North Carolina — Charlotte

Destiny Denise Isler – $20,000

Cadence Arizona Thompson – $11,400

University of South Carolina

Aliyah Michelle Reynolds – $40,000

Western Carolina

Catherine Elizabeth Dennis – $36,000

Wingate University

Abigail Renee Williams – $122,000

Nicholas Charles Ewing – $130,000

Matthew Ayden Mabe – $148,000

DeMario Antwon Jeremiah Hamilton – $124,000

Jonathan R Navarro – $116,000

RSHS Distinguished Service Award

Given by: RSHS

To: Calli Faith Byrd, Wade Lewis Douglas Stephens

RSHS Principal’s Award for All-Around Excellence

Given by: RSHS

To: Edriana Janay Davis, Matthew Ayden Mabe

Unleash the Genius Scholarship

Given by: Winston Salem State University

To: Edriana Janay Davis

Temple Sloan Family Foundation

Given by: Temple Sloan Family Foundation

To: Catherine Elizabeth Dennis

Golden Leaf Scholarship

Given by: Golden Leaf Foundation

To: Ashley Morgan Murphy, Joydan Meshea Styles

