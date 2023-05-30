HAMLET — For the third straight year, after a two-decade hiatus, American Legion Post 49 Baseball kicks off on June 5 in Hamlet.

Hamlet city council member Eddie Martin fondly recalls the huge crowds that gathered at the field years ago at every game. This year, Martin is doing everything he can to see the stands filled at Hamlet Memorial Park.

The city of Hamlet has invested a tremendous amount of time and resources into the park over the last three years with various infrastructure upgrades and improvements.

“They’ve all agreed, they’ve been one hundred percent supportive,” Martin said. “The city manager has been in support of it, our mayor, I haven’t had any problem getting funding for the projects we had to do.”

New signage, dugout benches, turf around the outfield, and a sound system will greet the team and onlookers at their first game of the season.

“This is the third season, and we are really trying to support it, have a nice opening, encourage people to come and hope that they will support the team, come to the games, support the American Legion,” Martin said.

The legion has put together an eventful opening day. The Richmond County Sheriffs Office Color Guard will perform a pre-game ceremony. Rep. Ben Moss will throw out the first pitch. Legendary Richmond County baseball coach, George Whitfield will be signing his new book, “Covering All the Bases: George Whitfield’s Extraordinary Life in Baseball.”

The pregame ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the first pitch will be thrown at 7:00 p.m.. The cost at the gate is $5, but students from Kindergarten through college, along with active-duty service members, will be admitted for free.

All proceeds will be donated to the American Legion Post 49.

