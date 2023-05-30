ROCKINGHAM — Kennedy Clark, Steven Pierce, and Quadir Winchester were recognized for completing the Project Focus, a court-ordered, life-skills development program on Thursday.

The James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center, formerly the Leak Street Cultural Center, hosted its Parents and Students Night Out event for the second time this year, providing Project Focus an opportunity to celebrate the graduation of the three Richmond County Students.

According to Annie Pratt, community service coordinator at Project Focus, the organization provides juveniles ages 7-17 an opportunity to complete restitution and community service. More importantly, Project Focus teaches students the necessary interpersonal skills to navigate the world and avoid negative interactions with law enforcement.

Spearheaded by one of four Project Focus employees, Shone Steele oversees the interpersonal skills program. The initiative typically takes six months to complete and can only be started after members have fulfilled their community service obligations.

Additionally, Project Focus teaches basic occupational skills, preparing students for and helping them find employment.

The event was attended by students, volunteers, board members, and officials from the Richmond County criminal justice system.

Tahid Rucker of the Richmond County Sheriffs Office urged students to stay out of trouble. “It’s easy to get in trouble, its hard to get out of it,” he said. “We see some of the same faces, I guess they just get used to going to jail, some of them like going to prison, I don’t know, its not a place for you guys to be.”

Rucker closed by telling students to blaze their own trails in life, explaining the dangers of following peers into a life of crime.

Assistant District Attorney Alex Harris described the unyielding support Project Focus has from the county prosecutors’ office.

“You may be in this program because you had some community service, we support this program, it’s a great program while you’re a juvenile to help you stay on the right track,” Harris said. “Our office does not want to see as many juveniles in the system. Our office does not want to see juveniles in jail. We want to help you guys, but you have to help yourselves.”

Board member and volunteer Hazel Robinson, in an eloquent exposition, spoke of love, relationship development and treating others well.

“Nobody is perfect, we are all going to make mistakes,” Robinson said. “We can work towards perfection, but will we ever reach it? No, but that does not give us a reason for not trying to reach perfection. Everybody needs someone to love, something to look forward to and something to share, something to share with other people.”

Robinson concluded with an earnest request — “Make good choices in life. You can do it, all of you can. You just have to stop and think, don’t be so impulsive that you just act and react,” she implored.

The graduate’s future plans range from continuing their education to owning a car dealership.

