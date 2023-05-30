Richmond Raider Cadets take a break from the 2023 JROTC Archery Finals in Louisville, Ky., earlier this month at the Kentucky Exposition Center to visit the Muhammad Ali Center.

Richmond Raider Cadets Michael Jurczyk and Johnathan Norris prepare to engage the International Bowhunters Organization 3D targets at the 2023 JROTC Archery Finals in Louisville, Ky., earlier this month at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

LOUISVILLE, KY — The Richmond Senior High School Raider Battalion’s archery team competed on a national stage during the 2023 JROTC Archery Finals in Louisville, Ky., earlier this month at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

More than 600 archery teams from across the country competed in this two-day event held May 11-12, 2023.

The event was divided into several divisions to allow archers of all ages, from elementary school to high school, to compete said Maj. Darryl Kelly, the Richmond Raider Battalion’s senior military instructor.

The Raider Battalion team competed against 34 teams in a JROTC-only division.

“The Raiders had a strong showing during the finals,” said Kelly. “They competed in two different archery events: standard bullseyes and the International Bowhunters Organization 3D Challenge.”

As a team, the Raiders finished 20 out of 34 teams in the standard bullseye event with a combined score of 1,414. Howell High School from Howell, Mich., finished first, with a combined score of 1,629.

Top performers for the Raiders were cadets Weldon Walker with a score of 257 and Johnathan Norris with a score of 240. The maximum available score for all individual archers is 300. Teams can earn a maximum score of 1,800.

New for the Raiders was competing in the IBO 3D Challenge. Kelly said archers had to transfer the skilled learning from shooting at a standard bullseye to now shooting five arrows each at six different 3D animal targets.

“This event is challenging because you have less room for error,” said Michael Jurczyk, “The 10, 9, and 8-point concentric circles are harder to see on the 3D targets, but if you focus and apply the fundamentals, you will do well. I love the 3D targets; it’s more realistic for those that like to hunt.”

While in Louisville, the Raider cadets also took time out of their busy schedules to visit two iconic landmarks: the Louisville Slugger factory and the Muhammad Ali Center.

“We always take the time to explore the area and learn something new when we travel,” said Raider junior Jonathan Norris. “Our instructors care about our academic performance and want us to be outstanding citizens.”

During the visit to the bat factory, cadets were able to watch the process of taking a block of wood and transforming it into the signature bats major league players use every day.

“They learned about the history of the Louisville Slugger and the many great professional baseball players who have used their bats,” Kelly said.

At the Muhammad Ali Center, cadets gained a greater appreciation for the contributions in and outside of the ring of Louisville’s favorite son, Muhammad Ali.

Cadet Alexis Stubbs said that she enjoyed the inspirational quotes that Ali was famous for. Her favorite — “He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.”

Stubbs said she plans to refer to these words of wisdom as she pursues future endeavors.

“Our cadets have unlimited potential,” Kelly said. “They can accomplish anything given the proper time and resources.”