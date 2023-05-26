T-Mobile celebrated the grand opening of their first store in Richmond County Friday afternoon. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from Noon to 6 p.m. Thalia Richardson | Daily Journal

Thalia Richardson | Daily Journal

