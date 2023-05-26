Home News T-Mobile celebrates grand opening News T-Mobile celebrates grand opening May 26, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint T-Mobile celebrated the grand opening of their first store in Richmond County Friday afternoon. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from Noon to 6 p.m. Thalia Richardson | Daily Journal ❮ ❯ T-Mobile celebrated the grand opening of their first store in Richmond County Friday afternoon. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from Noon to 6 p.m. View Comments Rockingham clear sky enter location 18.7 ° C 22.2 ° 13.8 ° 42 % 1.3kmh 9 % Fri 21 ° Sat 25 ° Sun 30 ° Mon 22 ° Tue 24 °