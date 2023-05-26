May 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:02 p.m., police responded to a residence on Cumberland Circle following a report of stolen money from a victim’s Venmo account. The case is active.

May 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:31 a.m., police responded to Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect assaulting a victim and stealing their EBT card. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:24 a.m., police responded to La Cosa Nostra Lounge following a report of a suspect possessing a firearm and “going armed to the terror of the people.” The Rockingham Police Department charged Tevin Juwan Gadson.

May 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:20 a.m., police responded to a residence on Plum Nelly Road following a report of a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle, valued at $15,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:31 p.m., police responded to a Dollar General on East Broad Avenue following a report of a stolen $3032.27 from a safe. The Rockingham Police Department charged an unknown individual.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:51 p.m., police responded to a residence on Hunter Circle following a report of damaged windows, totaling $1,000, and a damaged gas meter box, valued at $300. The suspect also discharged their firearm within city limits. The case is active.

May 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:47 a.m., deputies responded to South St. following a report of a suspect stealing a pair of shoes, valued at $75. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 1:19 p.m., deputies responded to Dunn St. following a report of a suspect putting sugar in the gas tank of a 1997 Saturn SL2, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 7:43 p.m., deputies responded to Eddies Ln. following a report of a suspect stealing a rechargeable flashlight, miscellaneous female clothing, and a battery drill, valued at $400, from a locked building. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

NORMAN — At 5:56 p.m., deputies responded to Sprauls St. following a report of a suspect shooting into an unoccupied building, damaging the siding and a water barrel, valued at $700. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM —At 2:55 p.m., police responded to the Family Dollar on East Broad Avenue following a report of a disturbance. The Rockingham Police Department charged Jonathon Starling with attacking an officer.

May 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:50 a.m., police responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report a stolen vehicle tag. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:59 a.m., police responded to Burger King following a report of $50 in counterfeit currency. The case is inactive.

May 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:57 a.m., police responded to the VFW on Old River Road following a report of a stolen $3,400. The suspect(s) broke two locks and cut out a back steel door. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 8:24 a.m., deputies responded to the woods along Ellerbe Hatchery Road following a report of suspects stealing $500 worth of pinestraw. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Zannie Drive following a report of an assault on a female. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 6:54 p.m., deputies responded to a Waymon Chapel Road following a report of a suspect coming onto property without permission. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:07 p.m., deputies responded to a convenience store on Airport Road following a report of a victim being attacked. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 8:16 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Brookwood Lane following a report of a suspect banging on door and refusing to leave. The case is closed by means other than arrest.