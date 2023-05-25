“JROTC has been an anchor in our school,” said Principal Jim Butler. “That’s a big tribute to the three leaders to lead this program to the outstanding cadets that we have in our program.”

Richmond Senior JROTC Cadet Domonique LeGrand prepares to lead the color guard to begin the 2023 Raider Battalion Dining Out held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, and the Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium.

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Senior High School JROTC cadets were recognized and honored for the past year’s accomplishments during a military Dining Out ceremony at the Cole Auditorium on Thursday.

In front of family members, school and county leadership, and local veterans’ organizations, the cadets received dozens of awards and scholarships for their hard work and can-do attitude.

Richmond Senior Principal Jim Butler said the event is one of the best of the year, and the Raider Battalion is one of the pillars of success in the county.

“When we went through our tough period of COVID, so many things changed, but there were some things that were also consistent,” he told the attentive audience, “Those were the things that we were able to hold on to, and that’s what helped us get through that time so that we can get back to where we are now and one of those touchstones was JROTC.”

Butler said that during the pandemic, while other areas struggled, the Raider JROTC program grew in numbers and contributed the program’s success to Maj. (ret) Darryl Kelly, First Sgt. (ret) Aaron Light, and Staff Sgt. 1st Class (ret) Victoria James.

“JROTC has been an anchor in our school,” he said. “That’s a big tribute to the three leaders to lead this program to the outstanding cadets that we have in our program.”

The dining out was the final event for the JROTC cadets after a long year of traveling the state and country representing Richmond County. Kelly said the cadets’ efforts and accolades directly reflect their families’ support and dedication to their child’s involvement in a time-consuming school program.

“We have many parents here tonight, and we know these parents have supported their cadets throughout the year, but what they may not know is how much they are contributing to the program’s success and the school,” Kelly said. “The families may not wear the uniform, but they are just as much a part of JROTC as their cadets. They are motivating them and preparing the students to be leaders in our society. Our parents are involved at every level of the program here.”

Dr. Joe Ferrell, Superintendent of Richmond County Schools, was in attendance during the ceremonial event and said the JROTC program is essential to him to succeed because it develops young leaders in the community.

“I think it’s an outstanding leadership opportunity for students,” Ferrell said. “I think it’s not only for the students who participate in it but also for our other students who get to witness these cadets develop their leadership skills during the school year.”

Several local veterans’ organizations presented awards and scholarships to the cadets during the evening. One of those local heroes, American Veterans Post 316 commander Ed O’Neal, gave the Raider Battalion cadet some simple advice to do their best, even when no one is watching.

“I think about all of the things that have happened in my life since that time that I wore the uniform you’re wearing now and sat in the seats where you’re seated, and I would just challenge you to think about what’s possible for you,” he said. “That’s the question that’s going to be asked or answered throughout your entire life. What’s possible for you? I think you’ll be amazed at the things that will happen in your lives.”

At the end of the evening, the Raider Battalion held a short student change-of-command ceremony that passed the battalion colors from outgoing student battalion commander Cadet Jose Cabalit to the new incoming battalion commander Cadet Weldon Walker.

In addition to Walker, Cadet Johnathan Norris was selected to be the new battalion command sergeant major, and Cadet Ashley Canas was selected as the new battalion executive officer.

Earlier, Cabalit talked about his tenure as the senior cadet officer of the Raider Battalion.

“As we sit here today, the reality of life is knocking at the door,” he said. “The reality is that what was once a group of students waiting to hatch is now preparing to spread their wings and fly. I am going to tell you that I am not concerned. I know that our wings were developed on the challenges, trials, tribulations, and about the business of experiences that have prepared us to soar through any obstacle.”

Cabalit said he has learned that obstacles are not always concrete, but some are abstract. He said the JROTC instructors were instrumental in the program’s success.

“I would like to send out a sincere gratitude to each of our JROTC instructors for giving us the resources to overcome even the obstacles we cannot see,” he said. “Due to them, we will not fall.”

At the end of the evening, Kelly said goodbye to the seniors in the program.

“We are a student-led organization, and these young men and women are the heart of the Raider Battalion,” he said. “They define the success of our program and establish our JROTC as the tip of the spear in the state as a premier program.”

The seniors graduating this year are Jonathan Brayboy, William Bullard, Jose Cabalit, Jared Daniel, Andrea Ellerbe, Honesty Horne, Jayshuan Lattimore, Luisa Evenes-Lopez, Kalazia Nicholson, Keyla Ojeda, Alfonso Perez, Kodie Simmons, Alexis Stubbs, Jaevion Troublefield, and Latavius Womble