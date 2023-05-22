LAURINBURG — An Anson County woman is wanted following the stabbing of a man in Laurinburg.

According to Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young, officers responded to the 800 block of Whiteville Street around 10:30 a.m. on Friday after a call came in about a stabbing victim. Officers located a 78-year-old male from Laurinburg with multiple stab wounds and cuts. He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital by Scotland County EMS then airlifted to a trauma center and is listed in critical condition.

According to the investigation, it is believed that 45-year-old Tabitha Marie Scott of Wadesboro entered the residence and proceeded to stab and rob the victim. She is also believed to have stolen his 2006 gray Ford F-150.

Warrants have been obtained for Scott for attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Scott is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. You can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com