ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman for various methamphetamine offenses.

Vickie Lynn Davis, 67, is charged trafficking, possessing, selling and delivering methamphetamine, and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Davis has been placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $300,000 secure bond.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Davis was convicted of possession with intent to distribute a counterfeit Sch. II substance in October of 2022.

A court date has been scheduled for June 1.