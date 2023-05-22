ROCKINGHAM — West Rockingham Elementary School names A and A/B Honor Roll for the third nine weeks of the 2022-2023 academic year.
The A Honor Roll recipients are listed under respective photos.
3rd Grade A/B Honor Roll
Jaydah Molina Cordova, Elijah West, Za/Noviah Bennett, Hannah Jones, Hunter Hester
4th Grade A/B Honor Roll
Liliana Cristobal, Katelyn Sandoval Reyes
5th Grade A/B Honor Roll
Liliahna Easterling, Itzel Geronimo Morales, Aryanna Cook, Jaden Woodard, Kamerin Canterbury, Hutton Allen, Micah Covington