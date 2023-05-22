ROCKINGHAM — West Rockingham Elementary School names A and A/B Honor Roll for the third nine weeks of the 2022-2023 academic year.

The A Honor Roll recipients are listed under respective photos.

3rd Grade A/B Honor Roll

Jaydah Molina Cordova, Elijah West, Za/Noviah Bennett, Hannah Jones, Hunter Hester

4th Grade A/B Honor Roll

Liliana Cristobal, Katelyn Sandoval Reyes

5th Grade A/B Honor Roll

Liliahna Easterling, Itzel Geronimo Morales, Aryanna Cook, Jaden Woodard, Kamerin Canterbury, Hutton Allen, Micah Covington