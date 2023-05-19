May 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:16 p.m. officers responded to Lowes Home Improvement on Broad Ave. following reports of a suspect trespassing and stealing a pool vacuum, window air conditioner, garden hose. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:05 a.m., officers responded to S Randolph St. following reports of a suspect trespassing and stealing cigarettes, valued at $60. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:17 p.m., officers responded to Quality Convenience on W Broad Ave. following reports of a suspect trespassing and refusing to leave upon request. Rockingham police arrested Lamont Love.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:12 p.m., officers responded to Wal Mart on US 74 HWY following reports of an employee stealing miscellaneous car accessories, valued at $1000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:19 p.m., officers stopped a motorist on US HWY 200, near N Lee St, traveling at a high rate of speed. The Rockingham police department arrested Suzanne Shay for driving while impaired and reckless driving.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:11 p.m., officers responded to Burkes Outlet on E Broad Ave. following reports of a suspect stealing trash bags, a mop head, and safety vest, and resisting arrest, and obstructing or delaying a police officer. Rockingham police arrested Brandon Evans.

May 15

HAMLET — At 9:24p.m., deputies responded to Airport Rd. following reports of a suspect stealing a pinky ring, valued at $800. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:24 p.m., deputies responded to Jasper Forest Dr following reports of a suspect trespassing. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:15 p.m., officers took a report at the police department of a suspect stealing a .40 caliber firearm, valued at $300. The case is active.

May 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:28 a.m., officers conducting a license check, arrested Brentay McQueen for possession of schedule 6 substance and driving with a revoked license.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:14 p.m., officers responded to Dunham’s Sports on E Broad Ave. following reports of a suspect attempting to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. The case is inactive.

May 17

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:32 p.m., officers responded to Midway Rd. following reports of a suspect breaking and entering a motor vehicle and stealing US currency, valued at $400. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:00 p.m., officers responded to Hood St. following reports of a suspect discharging a weapon into an occupied property. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:55 p.m., officers responded to Roberdel Rd. following reports of a suspect trespassing. Rockingham police arrested Nancy Winslow.

HAMLET — At 6:27 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Tranquil Lane following a report a stolen kids Jeep and bicycle, valued at $400, from a yard. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:49 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Edwards Circle following a report of brothers arguing and pulling a knife on each other. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 8:36 a.m., deputies to a gas station following a report of a stolen key from a vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 18

HAMLET — At 10:51 a.m., deputies responded to Wiregrass Rd. following reports of a suspect stealing a Motorola cell phone, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 10:16 p.m., deputies responded to Sandy Ridge Church Rd. following reports of a suspect busting the windows and denting a Kia Soul, valued at $3,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 4:26 p.m., deputies responded to Alpine Ln. following reports of a fight. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 20

HOFFMAN — At 2:19 p.m., deputies responded to McDonald Church Rd. following reports of a suspect shooting a victims windshield, valued at $800. The case is closed by means other than arrest.