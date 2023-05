HAMLET — Richmond Early College proudly recognized the remarkable achievements of its students at the REaCH Academic Awards Ceremony held on May 16, 2023. The event served as a platform to acknowledge the exceptional dedication, academic excellence, and unwavering commitment to personal growth demonstrated by these outstanding students throughout the academic year.

The Richmond Early College Academic Awards Ceremony highlighted the accomplishments of students who have consistently demonstrated exceptional scholastic performance, leadership skills, and a commitment to community service. It was a joyous occasion filled with pride, celebration, and appreciation for the students’ relentless pursuit of knowledge.

During the ceremony, a multitude of scholarships and awards were presented to deserving students, enabling them to further their educational journeys and pursue their dreams. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to each of the following students for their well-deserved accolades:

BOBBY E. SINGLETARY SCHOLARSHIP

Given by: Bobby Singletary, CPA

Presented to: Yesenia Garcia, Sylvester Harding, Cameron Jacobs, Libby Killough

COLE FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP

Given by: The Cole Foundation Presented to: Cristian Aguilera, Drake Asbell, Arazeli Castillo, Kylie Caulder, Yesenia Garcia, Akeya Harrison, I’Nia Hough, Cameron Jacobs, Libby Killough, Jaleah Leak, Kayleigh Leviner, Jeremiah McLean, Alexandria Moore, Kadia Rucker, Randi Shankle, Savannah Shepard, Cody Troxler, Kimora’Lee Warren, Haley White, and Sebastian Yang

CAREERS IN CONSERVATION SCHOLARSHIP

Given by: NC Foundation for Soil & Water Conservation

Presented to: Savannah Shepard

COMMUNITY SERVICE SCHOLARSHIP

Given by: REaCH Beta Club

Presented to: Kylie Caulder

CRAVEN APIARY SCHOLARSHIP

Given by: The Craven Apiary Foundation

Presented to: Savannah Shepard

HAGAN SCHOLARSHIP

Given by: The Hagan Scholarship Program

Presented to: Savannah Shepard

JAMES EDWARD CLEMMONS, JR. COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

Given by: Bennettsville-Cheraw Alumni Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

Presented to: Owen Hancock LEATH

FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP

Given by: Thomas H. and Mary H. Leath Foundation

Presented to: Cameron Jacobs

MABE FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP

Given by: Jason & Christy Mabe

Presented to: Sophia Razon

MARGARET B. SMART MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

Given by: Her Children

Presented to: Yesenia Garcia

DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. SCHOLARSHIP

Given by: Richmond County Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Foundation

Presented to: Yesenia Garcia and Savannah Shepard

MARY L. QUICK MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

Given by: The Quick Family

Presented to: Yesenia Garcia

MCRAE’S ELECTRIC SCHOLARSHIP

Given by: McRae’s Electric

Presented to: Cameron Jacobs

NATIONAL BETA SCHOLARSHIP

Given by: National Beta Review Committee

Presented to: Carson Dixon, Yesenia Garcia, Libby Killough, and Savannah Shepard

N.C. TEACHING FELLOWS

Given by: N.C. General Assembly

Presented to: Kayleigh Leviner

N.C. STATE FAIR YOUTH LIVESTOCK SCHOLARSHIP

Given by: N. C. State Fair

Presented to: Savannah Shepard

PEE DEE ELECTRIC SCHOLARSHIP

Given by: Pee Dee Electric Presented to: Savannah Shepard

PEOPLE HELPING PEOPLE SCHOLARSHIP

Given by: N. C. State Employee’s Credit Union

Presented to: Savannah Shepard

RICHMOND COUNTY FARM BUREAU SCHOLARSHIP

Given by: Richmond County Farm Bureau

Presented to: Savannah Shepard

RIVERSTREET NETWORKS SCHOLARSHIP

Given by: Riverstreet Networks

Presented to: Savannah Shepard

SHARMA FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP

Given by: Sharma Family Scholarship Endowment

Presented to: Savannah Shepard

TIMOTHY W. FRANKLIN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

Given by: Debbie Franklin and Family

Presented to: Carson Dixon

JUNIOR MARSHALS

Nadira Autumn Brown, Nathan Thomas Cloninger, Katlyn Danielle Defoe, Sophia Maxine Frank, Bailey Madison Hughes, Payton Grace Ledwell, Cheyenne Omara McDonald, Connor Bryce McLaughlin, Maggie Kenan Moss, William David Whitley, and Eden Rose Williamson

CHIEF JUNIOR MARSHAL

Nathan Cloninger

DAR GOOD CITIZEN AWARD

Cameron Jacobs N.C.

GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL

Nathan Cloninger and Damian Zamora

BETA CLUB LEADERSHIP AWARD

Yesenia Garcia

BETA CLUB SERVICE AWARD

Savannah Shepard

BETA CLUB SENIOR MEMBERS

Drake Asbell, Jace Bendell, Kylie Caulder, Carson Dixon, Zoe Dixon, Kevin Dominguez, Tristan Dycus, Yesenia Garcia, Sylvester Harding, I’Nia Hough, Cameron Jacobs, Guadalupe Jimenez, Libby Killough, Jaleah Leak, Kayleigh Leviner, Kenleigh Locklear, Madisyn Locklear, Alexandria Moore, Bryan Morales, Sophia Razon, Laci Ricks, Kadia Rucker, Randi Shankle, Savannah Shepard, and Sebastian Yang

CULTURAL AWARENESS CLUB LEADERSHIP AWARD

Yesenia Garcia

DRAMA CLUB LEADERSHIP AWARD

Kaylee Ludlum

ENVIRONMENTAL CLUB LEADERSHIP AWARD

Nelly Madrigal Cadena

FELLOWSHIP OF CHRISTIAN STUDENTS MISSION LEADERSHIP AWARD

Sylvester Harding

NATIVE AMERICAN STUDENT ASSOCIATION LEADERSHIP AWARDS

Cameron Jacobs and Libby Killough

STUDENTS AGAINST VIOLENCE EVERYWHERE (SAVE) LEADERSHIP AWARD

Nevaeh Harrington

SENIOR SENATE MEMBERS

Yesenia Garcia, Sylvester Harding, Cameron Jacobs, Kadia Rucker, and Sebastian Yang

SENATE SERVICE AWARD

Ava Berry

SENATE LEADERSHIP AWARD

Maggie Moss

SENATE TEAMWORK AWARD

Sylvester Harding

YEARBOOK LEADERSHIP AWARD

Joshua Camacho

HIGHEST ACT SCORE IN THE GRADUATING CLASS

Carson Dixon

OUTSTANDING ENGLISH GRADUATE AWARD

Carson Dixon and Cameron Jacobs

OUTSTANDING MATHEMATICS GRADUATE AWARD

Mauricio Felipe

OUTSTANDING SCIENCE GRADUATE AWARD

Cameron Jacobs

OUTSTANDING SOCIAL STUDIES GRADUATE

Cameron Jacobs

CUM LAUDE GRADUATES

Kevin Aquino-Dominguez, Drake Asbell, Arazeli Castillo, Zoe Dixon, Tristan Dycus, Eveie Futrell, I’Nia Hough, Guadalupe Juarez Jimenez, Kayleigh Leviner, Madisyn Locklear, Alexandria Moore, Kadia Rucker, Carley Shepard, and Sebastian Yang

MAGNA CUM LAUDE GRADUATES

Cristian Aguilera, Kylie Caulder, Yesenia Garcia, Kenleigh Locklear, Sophia Razon, Laci Ricks, Randi Shankle, Savannah Shepard, and Haley White

SUMMA CUM LAUDE GRADUATES

Carson Dixon, Cameron Jacobs, and Libby Killough

PRINCIPAL’S AWARDS

Willie Breeden, Owen Hancock, Grayson Wrenn, Michael Barbee, Kayla McDougald, Nathan Cloninger, Maggie Moss, Yesenia Garcia, Cameron Jacobs, Savannah Shepard, and Sebastian Yang