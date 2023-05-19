ROCKINGHAM — John Rich grew up in Richmond County watching his older brother play sports, and that started his journey to bring him full circle back to Richmond County to coach track and football and inspire students to be the best person possible.

From grade school backyard football and basketball games, Rich spent his entire life loving sports.

It was those special moments with family and friends that solidified a dream that would carry him through high school and college sports.

“Hamlet Parks and Recreation is where the love for sports grew,” he said. “I then went on to play football, basketball, and soccer at Hamlet Junior High, and then football and track for Richmond Senior.”

After being a force on the Raider football team, the 2011 Richmond Senior grad was offered a football scholarship at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. As a wide receiver, he was a three-year starter and was selected as team captain in his last two years.

Rich still holds the UNCP record with two others for most receiving touchdowns in a game at three but is the only player to do that in two consecutive games.

That collegiate experience helps head football coach Bryan Till develop young men to be positive role models on and off the field.

“He has the ability to connect with our guys and also to bring a ton of knowledge and experience to the table,” Till said. “I want our guys to see from all of our former Raider staff how they have utilized their ability in sports to provide educational opportunities as well as the opportunity to give back to their community.”

Rich is one of nine former Raiders coaching Raider football this year, and he is the varsity wide receivers coach.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s in Exercise Physiology, he taught at Hoke County High School for five years as a physical education and math teacher before being hired back at Richmond Senior to teach math.

Rich said returning home to the place that created many positive memories is extra special.

“It feels amazing to be able to come home and be able to give back to the place that gave me so much; It’s truly a blessing,” he said.

Being in the classroom is something he does with great pride, and he seizes every opportunity to impact children positively. As a high school teacher, he said that watching the students learn is the best gift any teacher can get.

“Teaching is important to me because I enjoy seeing students’ growth from the time they come in my class as a sophomore all the way until their senior year,” he said. “I hope my students learn from me the skills to help them out not only in the classroom but in life.”

Rich said he loves when his students know the answer to a math problem.

“It’s cool for them to know the answer to a math problem, but are they respecting their parents, your teachers, your administrators, and your classmates?” he asked.

That same life lesson helped shape Rich’s high school experience in his senior year was one particular teacher. Rich said Suzanne Hudson inspired him to be a teacher and learn compassion as a tool to be an educator.

“She is an amazing teacher, and whether she knows it or not, her class had a huge impact on my career path, and I’m very thankful for her.”

Hudson said she remembered him as a great student and had a positive energy about him.

“He was laid back but had a positive attitude and a smile,” she said. “He understands what makes our school unique, and he also understands the challenges some of our students have. He has the perfect attitude and mindset to motivate students. Coaching and teaching align so well.”

As more former students return home to teach in some of the same classrooms where they were students, she said it makes the county a more special place to learn and grow.

“Richmond Senior High School is a special place, and the community rallies around us, not just in sports, but in academics through scholarships, club sponsorships, and our Band Boosters.”

Rich and all the coaches at Richmond Senior spend long hours after class and on weekends mentoring the student-athletes.

“Anytime you are able to spend time with students outside of the classroom, it gives you an opportunity to see the student in a different light,” she said. “This can help in the classroom and on the field.”

Rich said teaching and coaching have the same goal – inspiring young people to do great things. That path starts with getting to know the students and showing that their young lives matter to Richmond County and beyond.

“Relationships matter,” he said. “Once you build that rapport with them, then they will listen once you speak.”

Returning home to teach at Richmond Senior was important to Rich. To walk the same hallways and fields he did more than a decade ago, he said he hopes to make a change and inspire others to teach in Richmond County Schools.

“Being an African American educator is important to me because of them just seeing someone who looks like them or grew up in the same neighborhood and someone who can relate to some of the same problems they encounter with their home life growing up,” he said. “Naturally, that just causes them to gravitate towards me, and they feel comfortable talking with me whether it’s good news, bad news, or whatever else. So, I encourage other people of color to definitely get into the education system.”

The Raider head track coach, Reggie Miller, said Rich was the perfect fit for Richmond Senior.

“I’ve known John for a long time,” he said. “John and my son played on the same youth basketball team together. John was a great athlete here at Richmond when he competed in sports.”

Last year, Rich was a track coach at nearby Hoke County High School, and during the 2022 Mideast Regionals track meet, the two coaches connected and discussed returning to help coach the Raider track team.

“He told me that he was coming back home to teach math and coach football, and he asked me if there was a position open for track and field,” he said. “I didn’t have anything open, but I kept my word and told him that if an opening came, I would let him know.”

That promise became a reality as the assistant track coach position on the first day of school this year, and Rich was ready to help coach the Raiders to the state championships in his first season.

“John did a tremendous job with Hoke County sprinters the last couple of years while he was at Hoke and having him here at Richmond to take all the sprinters under his wing takes a load off me,” he said.

This season, Rich has worked with the jumpers, sprinters, and throwers to break down the mechanics and develop workouts for the athletes.

“John is one the best coaches that I have been around,” he said. “It’s good to work with someone who understands that you can’t have a million-dollar dream with a minimum wage work ethic.”

Rich said he is glad to be home and looks forward to helping bring championships to the Raider teams and develop champions in the classroom.

“I bleed green and gold,” Rich said. “I am a Raider for life.”