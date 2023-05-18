HAMLET — The family of Patrick O’Tuel recently established a scholarship through the Richmond Community College Foundation to continue his legacy of service to others.

The Patrick Thomas O’Tuel, MSN-FNP Scholarship Fund will be awarded annually to a RichmondCC student who is dedicated and driven like Patrick was to continue his education beyond high school.

Patrick’s life was cut short at the age of 44. He passed away suddenly in January.

According to Patrick’s family, he had three passions in life: family, nursing and education. Patrick earned two degrees from RichmondCC, one in business administration and the other in nursing. He had also recently earned a Master of Science in Nursing from Francis Marion University in South Carolina.

For over 20 years, Patrick worked in healthcare as a nurse. Through his education and career, he was able to meet many people.

“Many good things can be said about Patrick because of the life he led,” said his mother, Teresa Bowen O’Tuel. “He lived his life to serve others. He chose to give to others even in death as an organ and tissue donor.”

RichmondCC students can apply now for the Patrick O’Tuel Scholarship, which will be awarded this fall semester. Applications are completed on the College’s website, www.richmondcc.edu.

“We appreciate the O’Tuel family honoring Patrick’s memory through a college scholarship, which will make a difference in the lives of many students to come,” said Dr. Hal Shuler, who is over the RichmondCC Foundation.

If you would like to establish a scholarship, please contact the RichmondCC Foundation at (910) 410-1807 or email whshuler@richmondcc.edu.