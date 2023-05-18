HAMLET — The old Birmingham Drug Co. building on W Main is getting a facelift. Newly minted as Birmingham Sweets, the renovation serves as a cog in Stephanie Al-Zubaidy’s plan to reinvigorate downtown Hamlet.

Al-Zubaidy is not your typical small business owner. She has previously worked as an accountant for several prolific organizations including Novant Health, the Delhaize Group, and a stint at one of the big-four, KPMG.

Most recently, Al-Zubaidy and her husband, a pharmacologist, started and subsequently sold Catawba Research, LLC. Catawba Research is based in Charlotte, Stephanie’s hometown, and oversees pharmaceutical trials and new drug development.

Al-Zubaidy found herself frequently traversing Highway 74 from Charlotte to her other home in Carolina Beach, and whether by luck, or serendipity, happened upon Hamlet.

On her first stop she thought, “This town is so cute, someone should do something here.” Shortly after, in 2022, Al-Zubaidy opened Axe to Grind, a coffee shop on W Hamlet Ave. ‘

What started as an axe throwing and coffee store, as now become a craft beer and pizza place that is pivoting toward live music, standup comedy and trivia nights. A recent event was Hometown HaHa!!! featuring Coco Fresh, Ampston Hews and Robert Taylor, and there will be an upcoming concert by Jonathan Robinson in June. Axe to Grind has paved the way and served as a catalyst for Al-Zubaidy’s other plans for Hamlet.

She went on to purchase Sid’s Pawn Shop on E Hamlet Ave, transforming it into Frogget’s Trading Post, specializing in vintage goods and providing a platform for local vendors.

Most recently Al-Zubaidy has taken on her most ambitious project. The Birmingham Drug Co. building was constructed in 1901 and served the community as a pharmacy until 2020. The renovation efforts to revitalize the building were consistent with a structure born at the turn of the 20th century. Nonetheless, Al-Zubaidy couldn’t be more excited for Birmingham Sweets.

“I didn’t have any intention on buying a third building,” she said. “I got to meet the Hornes who owned the building, and we spent a lot of time talking about the history of the community and what my intentions were for the community,” she continued, “I felt like this was an opportunity that would never come again, so this is more of a passion building.”

With the authentic checkered floors and feel of a traditional 1950’s soda shop, Birmingham Sweets will sell candy, serve ice cream, and will eventually sport a true to era soda fountain. Al-Zubaidy attributes the aesthetic of the building to her primary contractor, Camilo Zambrano. “I get a lot of the credit, but he should get all the credit.”

Birmingham Sweets will have its official grand opening in two weeks but will be open henceforth from noon until 8 p.m., as Al-Zubaidy works out the kinks of a brand new business.

All her progress, however, has not been without hardship. “I’m not different than any other small business, we have staffing challenges, we have logistics challenges, all of that is challenging, and just normal small business stuff,” Al-Zubaidy said.

When discussing the future, Al-Zubaidy has plans that incorporate other Hamlet small business owners into her vision. “I think best case and realistic case, we are meeting with the other businesses in town to really form a coalition to get Hamlet known as a place to have fun, and a place where there is opportunity and growth,” she said.

What is next for Al-Zubaidy? She has already broken ground on a renovation in the building adjacent to Birmingham Sweets. Fitting right in with the original owner and bar-man, E.A. Lackey, Al-Zubaidy’s next endeavor will be either a brewery, or a distillery, a decision she has not made quite yet.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111. Reach Matt Lamb at 910-817-2673 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.