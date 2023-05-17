<strong>AB Honor Roll 5th grade</strong> <strong>1st row</strong>: Gabriel Martinez, Riley Fields, Denaya Robinson, Niyah McDonald, Michael Auten <strong>2nd row</strong>: Kalaya Ratliff, Mahayla Branch, Harmony Bostic, Kaiyan Chambers, Amani Ellis, Blakelynn Guinn, Journey Little <strong>3rd row</strong>: Dakari Grahan, Valerie Donahue, Alana Colson, Macy Bowden, Aaliyah Liewald Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools

<p><strong>AB Honor Roll 3rd and 4th grade</strong></p> <p><strong> 1st row</strong>: Ryan Miller, Emma Lang, Bavarian Douglas, Myra Thomas, Mickey Freeman, Kelsy Barrera Gonzales, Jamie Smith</p> <p><strong>2nd row</strong>: Emmanuel Bollaz Vargas, Lyric Ellerbe, Zakaria Collins, Emily Cruz Perez, Aniya Goodwin, Mazyah Brown, Serenity Washington, Jacob Lyles, Alejandro Vicente Hinejosa</p> <p><strong>3rd row</strong>: Purity Wall, Carter Fletcher, Isaiah David, Zionna McRae, Khaniyah Allred, Leonardo Perez Moya, Jayceon Peterkin, Raylen Brewington, Giyanna Reaves, Keyaira Nelson</p> <p>Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools</p>

<p><strong>A Honor Roll</strong></p> <p>Dawson Kelly, Isabel Thompson, Fatima Sanchez, Isabella Baber, Uziel Montes Garci</p> <p>Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools</p>

ROCKINGHAM — Monroe Avenue Elementary School has named their A and A/B Honor Roll for the final nine weeks of the 2022-2023 academic year.

The A and A/B honor roll students are listed under each photo.