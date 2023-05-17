Home News Monroe Avenue Elementary names honor roll students News Monroe Avenue Elementary names honor roll students Richmond County Schools - May 17, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Richmond County Schools AB Honor Roll 5th grade 1st row: Gabriel Martinez, Riley Fields, Denaya Robinson, Niyah McDonald, Michael Auten 2nd row: Kalaya Ratliff, Mahayla Branch, Harmony Bostic, Kaiyan Chambers, Amani Ellis, Blakelynn Guinn, Journey Little 3rd row: Dakari Grahan, Valerie Donahue, Alana Colson, Macy Bowden, Aaliyah Liewald Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools AB Honor Roll 3rd and 4th grade 1st row: Ryan Miller, Emma Lang, Bavarian Douglas, Myra Thomas, Mickey Freeman, Kelsy Barrera Gonzales, Jamie Smith 2nd row: Emmanuel Bollaz Vargas, Lyric Ellerbe, Zakaria Collins, Emily Cruz Perez, Aniya Goodwin, Mazyah Brown, Serenity Washington, Jacob Lyles, Alejandro Vicente Hinejosa 3rd row: Purity Wall, Carter Fletcher, Isaiah David, Zionna McRae, Khaniyah Allred, Leonardo Perez Moya, Jayceon Peterkin, Raylen Brewington, Giyanna Reaves, Keyaira Nelson Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools A Honor Roll Dawson Kelly, Isabel Thompson, Fatima Sanchez, Isabella Baber, Uziel Montes Garci Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools ❮ ❯ ROCKINGHAM — Monroe Avenue Elementary School has named their A and A/B Honor Roll for the final nine weeks of the 2022-2023 academic year. The A and A/B honor roll students are listed under each photo. View Comments Rockingham clear sky enter location 11.4 ° C 13.7 ° 9.5 ° 39 % 1.3kmh 4 % Wed 12 ° Thu 18 ° Fri 21 ° Sat 17 ° Sun 23 °