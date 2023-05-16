DOBBINS HEIGHTS — A memorial day event will be held at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Friday, May 26, at 9:00 a.m. CSM (R) Robert Bethea will be the guest speaker.

CSM Robert L. Bethea retired from active duty in the US Army after serving more than 30 years. He entered the US Army after graduating from Maxton High School, Maxton NC, in 1973.

His last assignment was the Command Sergeant Major, 10th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga. His first assignment was a bridge crew member of the 264th Engineer Company (Panel Bridge), Fort Bragg, NC. CSM(R) Bethea served assignments as a Combat Engineer, Combat Engineer Vehicle (CEV) crew member and commander.

He held various assignments as an Engineer Officer Basic Course and Advanced Non—Commissioned Officer Academy Instructor, Military Policeman, Operations Sergeant Major, First Sergeant, Platoon Sergeant and Squad Leader.

CSM(R) Bethea is a graduate of the US Army Sergeants Major Academy, US Army First Sergeants Course, Engineer Advanced Non-Commissioned Officers Academy, Basic Non-Commissioned Officers Course, Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI) and the Primary Leaders Course.

CSM(R) Bethea awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Serve Medal two oak leaf cluster, Army Commendation Medal 3 oak leaf cluster, Army Achievement Medal, and numerous other awards and decorations.

He is an honored bronze medal recipient of the Francois De Fleury, (Patron Saint of the Engineers) award from the US Army Engineer Association. CSM(R) Bethea has earned a Master of Education, Educational Administration, Grand Canyon University, and a Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education, Coker College.

He is married to Sergeant First Class(R) Angela Walton Bethea, of Pineville, SC